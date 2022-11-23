Massage therapist Anthony Walcott introduced coaches and athletes to the “Benefits of Aqua-therapy in Promoting Recovery” at the Centre of Excellence, in Macoya, on Sunday.
The National Association of Athletics Administrations of Trinidad and Tobago (NAAATT) workshop included a classroom session and a practical element.
After sharing the scientific rationale behind aqua-therapy, Walcott took the participants to the pool for the practical application. They were exposed to a series of activities designed to aid recovery and improve performance.
Though widely practiced in many countries, aqua-therapy is not very popular among local athletes.
Many of the participants have committed to incorporating elements of the workshop into their preparation and recovery regimen.