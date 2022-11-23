Anthony Walcott

RECOVERY IN THE WATER: Anthony Walcott, left, explains aqua-therapy exercises during the National Association of Athletics Administrations of Trinidad and Tobago (NAAATT) “Benefits of Aqua-therapy in Promoting Recovery” workshop at the Centre of Excellence, in Macoya, on Sunday.

Massage therapist Anthony Walcott introduced coaches and athletes to the “Benefits of Aqua-therapy in Promoting Recovery” at the Centre of Excellence, in Macoya, on Sunday.

The National Association of Athletics Administrations of Trinidad and Tobago (NAAATT) workshop included a classroom session and a practical element.

After sharing the scientific rationale behind aqua-therapy, Walcott took the participants to the pool for the practical application. They were exposed to a series of activities designed to aid recovery and improve performance.

Though widely practiced in many countries, aqua-therapy is not very popular among local athletes.

Many of the participants have committed to incorporating elements of the workshop into their preparation and recovery regimen.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

New kings in East Zone

New kings in East Zone

Trinity College East won their first-ever Secondary Schools Football League East Zone Coca C…

Castro hits 48 for Steelpan Players but rain spoils T10 party

The third edition of the Dream11 Trinidad T10 Blast finally got under way at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, yesterday, but rain prevented a result in the first encounter as the Steelpan Players and the Samp Army Cocrico Cavaliers had to share the points.

All three games on the opening day of the tournament on Monday were abandoned without a ball bowled but rain eased enough yesterday for a nine-over game to be played.