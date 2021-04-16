Nabeel and Akiel playing doubles in Duke’s tourney

THE two top-ranked players in the country are competing in the Duke’s Tennis Academy Tournament this weekend at Guaracara Park, Pointe-a-Pierre. However, Nabeel Mohammed and academy owner Akiel Duke will only be involved in the doubles event.
After playing doubles and reaching the final with Nathen Martin last weekend in the East Clubs Classified Tennis Tournament, the top-ranked Mohammed is combining with another B-class player, Kendon Cornwall, this time.
Martin, who was just 12 years old when he first played alongside the national champion and lifted the trophy in the St James Club Tournament 14 months ago, will partner 2019 Tranquillity Open champ Duke for the first time.
They are projected to meet Mohammed and Cornwall in the quarterfinals.
Singles favourite Keshan Moonasar won the “East” doubles title with former national player Seve Day, and he and Askia Richards are the No. 1 seeds here. The second seeds are Kino Francis and Randy Bailey, winners of the title in the Chetwynd Club Tournament in December.
Che Andrews, who returned from a lengthy absence to capture the singles title in the inaugural leg of this series to end last season, is combining with “East” B-class runner-up Clint Singh. The former prominent junior will find it very tough to repeat is singles champ with Moonasar, the third-ranked player in the country, in the field.
After there was only men’s singles in the first tournament in December, women’s and veterans’ (Over-45) singles and men’s doubles events were added this time. Former top veteran player Dion Auguste is back after a break and is among the 21 Over-45 players who will begin action today in four round-robin groups.
Action today
Jordane Dookie, doubles champ and singles runner-up in “East”, national Under-14 and 16 champ Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph, respected junior Zara Ghuran and national and “Tranquil” Over-35 champ Farah Chautilal are among the 11 in the women’s field.
They will begin action today in two round-robin groups and the top two players from each group will advance to the semi-finals. The 18 men were placed into four groups and action was scheduled to get going after press time yesterday.
The top two from each group will move into today’s quarter-finals and the tournament is scheduled to conclude tomorrow with all the finals. Mohammed defeated Duke for the “East” Division A singles title last Sunday.