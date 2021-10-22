Nabeel finally makes ‘Chetwynd’ debut

NABEEL MOHAMMED will finally make his debut in the Chetwynd Club Tennis Tournament today at the club’s premises, Upper St Vincent Street, Tunapuna.

The national champion had been scheduled to play his Division A round of 16 match two weeks ago, but it did not take place because of the approaching curfew and he was not available to play last weekend.

Mohammed will tackle 15-year-old Nathen Martin in the first match of the day at 8 a.m. and the winner will close the programme tonight against No. 7 seed Liu Chin in the quarter-finals.

The winner of this contest will come back first thing tomorrow morning (nine o’clock) to battle third seed Keshan Moonasar for the first place in the title match. The second semi-final will also be played tomorrow morning, between Ronald Robinson and 2019 Tranquillity Open champ Akiel Duke.

In last Sunday’s quarters, No. 4 seed Robinson cruised past fifth-seeded defending champ Kino Francis 6-4, 6-2, while second-seeded Tobagonian Duke defeated No. 6 seed Kristyan Valentine 6-4, 6-4 and Moonasar was made to work extremely hard to deny Under-14 player Isaiah Boxhill 7-5, 6-4.

Martin has already reached the last four in the second division and the other three “quarters” will take place over the next two days.

Randy Bailey and Kevon Baptiste will square off this morning, and Askia Richards will tackle Malcolm Prince and Cliff Meade will play Zachery Byng, Under-14 runner-up in this year’s Catch National Junior Championships, tomorrow.

Meade is eyeing two titles and he will be up against top seed Garry Siewdass in the over-60 “quarters” this morning. There is also men’s, women’s and mixed doubles events in the tournament, which is taking place only on weekends and is projected to conclude around the end of next month.

HI-HO SILVER!

TEAM TTO’s Nicholas Paul pedalled his way to a historic silver medal at the 2021 Tissot UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Roubaix, France, yesterday.

The feat came in the men’s kilometre time-trial as he completed four laps of the 250m track in 59.791 seconds. Two-time world champion Jeffrey Hoogland of the Netherlands dominated with a speedy :58.418 to take the gold and add to his men’s keirin title from Thursday night. Germany’s Joachim Eilers claimed the bronze in 1:00.008.

Windies start defence of title

As of today, “Mission Maroon” is in full swing and the goal is the defence of the T20 World Cup title.

Despite questions over the fitness of Andre Russell and the loss of another potential match-winner in Fabian Allen to injury, as well as the team’s struggles in two warm-up matches, the West Indies are still high in confidence ahead of their opening game against England, which bowls off at 10 a.m. today at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, in the United Arab Emirates.

Namibia knock out Ireland; qualify for Super 12 phase

Captain Gerhard Erasmus struck an unbeaten 53 as his Namibia side made history by qualifying for the ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 stage at the first time of asking with an eight-wicket win over Ireland, in Group A, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, yesterday.

Sandals ends arrangement with WI cricket

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced the end of the arrangement that had Sandals Resorts International as the principal partner of West Indies cricket for the last four years.

Prince heads T&T quintet for World Champs

Olympian Aaron Prince leads a five-member Trinidad and Tobago boxing team at the AIBA World Championship, which begins on Monday and runs until November 8 in the Serbia capital city of Belgrade.