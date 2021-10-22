Nabeel finally makes ‘Chetwynd’ debut

NABEEL MOHAMMED will finally make his debut in the Chetwynd Club Tennis Tournament today at the club’s premises, Upper St Vincent Street, Tunapuna.
The national champion had been scheduled to play his Division A round of 16 match two weeks ago, but it did not take place because of the approaching curfew and he was not available to play last weekend.
Mohammed will tackle 15-year-old Nathen Martin in the first match of the day at 8 a.m. and the winner will close the programme tonight against No. 7 seed Liu Chin in the quarter-finals.
The winner of this contest will come back first thing tomorrow morning (nine o’clock) to battle third seed Keshan Moonasar for the first place in the title match. The second semi-final will also be played tomorrow morning, between Ronald Robinson and 2019 Tranquillity Open champ Akiel Duke.
In last Sunday’s quarters, No. 4 seed Robinson cruised past fifth-seeded defending champ Kino Francis 6-4, 6-2, while second-seeded Tobagonian Duke defeated No. 6 seed Kristyan Valentine 6-4, 6-4 and Moonasar was made to work extremely hard to deny Under-14 player Isaiah Boxhill 7-5, 6-4.
Martin has already reached the last four in the second division and the other three “quarters” will take place over the next two days.
Randy Bailey and Kevon Baptiste will square off this morning, and Askia Richards will tackle Malcolm Prince and Cliff Meade will play Zachery Byng, Under-14 runner-up in this year’s Catch National Junior Championships, tomorrow.
Meade is eyeing two titles and he will be up against top seed Garry Siewdass in the over-60 “quarters” this morning. There is also men’s, women’s and mixed doubles events in the tournament, which is taking place only on weekends and is projected to conclude around the end of next month.