Nabeel still the champ

NABEEL MOHAMMED picked up from where he left off when competitive tennis returned over the weekend at the Trinidad Country Club, Maraval.
The mini tournament was the first in the country since the East Zone Clubs Tournament ended at the same venue in late April, just before the sport was shut down for a second time because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The aim of the Tennis Patrons Academy was to “get back to some form of competitive tennis” since the Government allowed play in the sport to resume in mid-July.
Top two players
Mohammed had defeated Akiel Duke for the East crown, and the story had the same ending Saturday when the top two players in the country clashed in the Senior Competitive Division final of this event.
There was also action in the Junior Competitive Division and ten & under over the weekend where matches were just one set, first to four games.
Mohammed, winner of the last two editions (2018 and 2019) of the National Championships, began his campaign by overwhelming this year’s Tranquillity Open runner-up Ella Carrington.
The country’s top-ranked player then took out last year’s Division B East champ Liu Chin and then moved into the title match with victory over this year’s East women’s runner-up Jordane Dookie.
Despite reaching the singles and doubles finals of two 14 & under COTECC tournaments (Confederation of Tennis for Central America and the Caribbean) last month, Dookie was not expected to clear the first hurdle here.
Very proud of herself
However, the 14-year-old produced two major upsets to reach the last four and then was then very proud of herself after being able to win a game from Mohammed.
Dookie took down Adisa Idemudia—the conqueror of No. 4 seed Ronald Robinson—to reach the semi-finals after stunning Charles Devaux, one of the country’s leading Under-18 players.
The fourth-ranked player in COTECC eventually had to settle for fourth in the field of 16 after losing the bronze medal match to Luca Shasmi after the “Tranquil” semi-finalist lost to 2019 Tranquil champ Duke in the last four.
Shamsi’s sister Zahra also placed third as Gabriela Prince, the 12 & under champ of this year’s Catch National Junior Championships, defeated East B Division champ Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith for the Junior Competitive Division crown.
Sixth in the field of 16
Abba Campbell-Smith, younger sister of the silver-medallist, ended up sixth in the field of 16, while brother Yeshowah, the East C class champ, was 14th in the main event.
Jack Brown, winner of the Under-10 crown when action resumed with the Lease Operators Limited Junior Tournament following the first Covid shutdown in October, defeated Christopher Khan for their age-group title.
All three divisions of this tournament were contested at separate times and players adhered to Covid protocols, including wearing face coverings off court and washing hands, and were only allowed one guest each on the premises.