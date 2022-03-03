The North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletics Association (NACAC) has joined in the condemnation of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In a release on Tuesday, NACAC issued a “very strong condemnation” of Russia starting a war that it said, “will incur significant loss of lives, the destruction of the country’s economy and leaving untold numbers without homes and places of work.”

The release added: “NACAC is extremely proud that the athletes of the world have let their voices join those of millions around who vehemently reject the Russian invasion and its seeming disregard for all norms of democracy and international law.

“As a member of World Athletics, NACAC has been a party to all Congress decisions to impose sanctions on Russia for the numerous infractions of the organisation’s competition rules and failure to satisfy all conditions required for a return to full participation in its global events. We understand only too well the evidence of State-sponsored doping that has characterised the Russian athletics programme.

“Today, NACAC acknowledges that genuine leadership requires of us the airing of our condemnation of a government that has shown a complete lack of respect for peace and international understanding, two of the most fundamental principles for which sport exists. As the world’s leading sport for individuals, the entire athletics fraternity must be unified in this condemnation and ensure that there is no room for Russia to manoeuvre in sport to achieve its government’s ugly and most despicable aggression against Ukraine. We ask the same in respect of the government of Belarus that has made clear its support for the actions undertaken by Russia in respect of Ukraine.

“We agree with the athletes of the world and encourage those of our sport to continue to make their voices heard, loud enough to have the desired impact, an end to Russian aggression against Ukraine and a return to international peace.”

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

LENDORE’S LAST LAP

LENDORE’S LAST LAP

The dream of a foundation in the name of Deon Lendore is set to become reality.

In a tribute to the deceased Trinidad and Tobago quartermiler during his funeral service at the Santa Rosa Roman Catholic Church in Arima, yesterday, Member of Parliament for Arima, Penelope Beckles said she is in support of the foundation.

Chung wins but T&T teams beaten in Caribbean Champs opener

BOTH Trinidad and Tobago teams were beaten by Puerto Rico when the Caribbean Table Tennis Championships served off yesterday in Cuba.

Rheann Chung actually won her two matches, but her inexperienced teenaged team-mates expectedly failed to secure the other point in the Group One fixture.

Reifer sparkles with century

Reifer sparkles with century

Raymon Reifer fashioned an excellent hundred to maintain pressure on the West Indies Test selectors but a late order collapse saw the CWI President’s XI concede a significant lead to England on the penultimate day of the four-day tour match here yesterday.

Replying to England’s massive 466 for six declared, the hosts were dismissed for 264 in their first innings, with the left-handed Reifer carving out 106.

T&T players off to ‘Dom Rep’

T&T players off to ‘Dom Rep’

THE Trinidad and Tobago tennis sextet was scheduled to arrive in the Dominican Republic in the wee hours of this morning to compete in the North, Central America and Caribbean pre-qualifying tournament for the Junior Davis Cup and Junior Billie Jean Cup.

Julien keeps Soca men bubbling

Julien keeps Soca men bubbling

Former West Indies Under-19 wicketkeeper Leonardo Julien blasted six sixes and five fours in a 26-ball 71 as the Soca Kings maintained their place at the top of the Dream 11 Trinidad T10 Blast standings with an impressive eight-wicket victory over the Steelpan Strikers at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, yesterday.

Paul to skip National Championships

Paul to skip National Championships

TOP TEAM TTO track cyclist Nicholas Paul has been given an exemption for the Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation (TTCF) National Elite and Junior Track Cycling Championships that pedal off from March 10-13 at the National Cycling Centre (NCC) in Balmain, Couva.