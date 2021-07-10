NACAC GOLD!

Rae-Anne Serville and Tyriq Horsford were golden for Trinidad and Tobago on day two of the North American, Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) Under-18, Under-20 and Under-23 Championships in San Jose, Costa Rica, yesterday.
Serville outclassed her rivals in the Girls Under-20 400 metres. The 19-year-old quarter-miler stopped the clock at 54.85 seconds for a comfortable cushion on silver medallist Akrisa Eristee of the British Virgin Islands. Eristee got home in 55.66, well ahead of Costa Rican bronze medallist Melanie Vargas (59.78).
Horsford out-duelled Keyshawn Strachan to grab the Men’s Under-23 javelin title. Horsford took an early lead in the event with a 68.01 metres throw in the opening round. He improved to 69.18 in round two, but surrendered the lead to Strachan, the Bahamian throwing 72.13.
Horsford fouled in the third round and managed 68.58m with his fourth throw. The Tobago field athlete then stepped up his game in round five, landing the spear 73.06m to snatch the lead from Strachan.
Horsford fouled his sixth round throw. Strachan, meanwhile, bettered the 70-metre mark. However, the 71.41 effort was not good enough to knock Horsford off the top spot on the podium, the T&T thrower striking gold for his country. Bronze was bagged by Panama’s Armando Caballero (63.50m).
T&T’s Clement Campbell Jr. was expected to be in action after press time, yesterday, in the Men’s Under-23 long jump. Also on the start list were Jamaican Shakwon Coke, Costa Rica’s Rasheed Miller, Panama’s Adrian Alvarado, and Antigua and Barbuda jumper Taeco O’Garro.
On Friday, Leah Bertrand seized silver in the Girls Under-20 100m dash, the T&T sprinter getting to the line in 11.70 seconds. Her teammate, Kion Benjamin, secured Men’s Under-23 100m bronze in 10.40. Another T&T athlete, Dillon Leacock, was the lone entrant in the Men’s 400m hurdles. He clocked 53.45.