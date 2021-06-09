Rafael Nadal

 Rafael Nada

Rafael Nadal’s French Open set streak is over. His pursuit of a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title—including 14 at Roland Garros—remains very much intact.

Nadal shrugged off dropping a set in Paris for the first time in two years and regained control yesterday, whipping violent forehands punctuated with fist pumps and yells of “Vamos!” (“Let’s go!”) en route to a 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 victory over 10th-seeded Diego Schwartzman to reach the semi-finals at the clay-court major for a record-extending 14th time.

After taking the last nine games against Schwartzman, No. 3 seed Nadal will play in tomorrow’s semi-finals against No. 1 Novak Djokovic, a rematch of last year’s final and their 58th meeting anywhere. The other men’s semi will be Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Alexander Zverev.

Nadal, who turned 35 last week, is 105-2 for his career at Roland Garros. He is just two wins from eclipsing the men’s mark for most total Grand Slam singles championships that he currently shares with Roger Federer.

In addition to his 13 trophies at Roland Garros—four in a row 2005-08, five in a row 2010-14 and another four in a row so far since 2017—the Spanish left-hander has won four titles at the US Open, two at Wimbledon and one at the Australian Open.

Curfew kicks in during Djokovic’s quarter-final match, unsettling fans

Play was temporarily suspended during the fourth set of the quarter-final between Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini to impose a pandemic-related curfew set at 11 p.m. Fans were expected to leave at 10:45 p.m. but many did not and even started chanting “we’ve paid, we’ll stay.” Some even jeered those who left.

Djokovic was up 2-1 in sets and leading 3-2 when play was halted on Court Philippe-Chatrier. At 10:55 p.m. both players packed their bags and walked off down the tunnel while fans jeered and one shouted out “Rip-off!” Within a few minutes the main stadium was almost completely empty.

Serb Djokovic eventually went on to book his place in the semis after prevailing 6-3, 6-2. 6-7 (5/7), 7-5.

Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Bad day, good day

Bad day, good day

Teenager Jayden Seales’ Test match debut proved to be the lone highlight for the West Indies on an otherwise dismal opening day of the first Test against South Africa at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia, yesterday, and West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite has already labelled the youngster “a special talent”.

Gold Cup doubts

Gold Cup doubts

“Will they qualify for the CONCACAF (Gold Cup)? How can I tell you yes when they can’t beat Bahamas,” stated Alvin Corneal, the former Trinidad and Tobago national team footballer and coach.

Horsford just short

Horsford just short

Trinidad and Tobago’s Tyriq Horsford produced the second best throw of his career at the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division 1 Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon, USA, on Wednesday night. The 75.95 metres effort, however, could not get Horsford onto the podium, the Mississippi State University student finishing fourth in the men’s javelin.

Bring the heat!

Bring the heat!

TEAM TTO sailor Andrew Lewis is expecting the warmer weather conditions in Japan to put him in a position of ascendancy over rivals more accustomed to cold water.

Over the weekend, Lewis wrapped up the competition phase of his preparation for the Tokyo2020 Olympic Games with the last of three events in the Netherlands.

Boucaud officially cleared

Boucaud officially cleared

The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association has said it has been informed by world governing body FIFA that all possible disciplinary action related to a protest lodged by the Guyana Football Federation over the eligibility of player Andre Boucaud in Group F World Cup qualifying matches in March have been dismissed.

Wallace earns Team of the Week pick

Wallace earns Team of the Week pick

SAMANTHA WALLACE captured her second Team of the Week honour after six rounds of Australia’s Suncorp Netball Super League following a third perfect game of the season. 