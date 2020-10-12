Rafael Nadal

LUCKY 13: Spain’s Rafael Nadal holds aloft the Mousquetaires Cup (The Musketeers) during the podium ceremony after winning the French Open men’s singles final against Serbia’s Novak Djokovic, on Court Philippe-Chatrier, at Roland Garros in Paris, on Sunday. --Photo: AFP

Spain’s Rafael Nadal won a record-extending 13th French Open title with a comprehensive straight-sets victory over Serbia’s Novak Djokovic on Court Philippe-Chatrier, last Sunday.

The Spaniard has reigned supreme on the red clay courts of Roland Garros since 2005, losing only two matches — to Sweden’s Robin Soderling and Djokovic — as compared to winning 100 in 16 years,

Here, Sky Sports take a look at six other modern-day sports stars who dominated their field:

Jahangir Khan

Ruled squash for a decade, winning the World Open six times and the British Open Championship 10 times in succession between 1982 and 1991. Pakistan’s Khan went five-and-a-half years without losing between 1981 and 1986, an incredible winning streak of 555 matches.

Edwin Moses

From 1976 to 1989, American 400-metre hurdler Moses competed in 156 races and was beaten just six times. Between August 1977, when he lost to Harald Schmid of West Germany, and June 1987 when compatriot Danny Harris finished ahead of him, Moses won 122 races in a row.

Phil Taylor

Widely regarded as the greatest darts player of all time, Taylor won a record 16 World Championships, including eight consecutive titles between 1995 and 2002, while reaching 14 consecutive finals from 1994 to 2007. Overall ‘The Power’ won 216 professional tournaments, including 85 major titles.

Stephen Hendry

The Scot totally dominated snooker in the 1990s. He won a record seven world titles between 1990 and 1999 and topped the rankings list for eight consecutive years. Hendry amassed 36 ranking titles, nearly £9m in prize money and made 775 century breaks, including 11 maximums. He announced his return to professional snooker in September at the age of 51.

Julio Cesar Chavez

El Gran Campeon Mexicano had a fight record that was 89 wins, 0 losses, and 1 draw before his first professional loss to Frankie Randall in 1994. He enjoyed an 87-fight winning streak spanning across 13 years until his draw with Pernell Whitaker in 1993.

Garry Kasparov

He became the youngest world chess champion in 1985 aged 22, and held the title until 1993 when he split with the official organisation and formed a rival one, holding that title until 2000. From 1986 until his retirement in 2005, Kasparov was ranked world No 1 for 225 out of 228 months.

Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Carter back after 18 months

Carter back after 18 months

AIDAN CARTER will return to competitive action after an absence of 18 months when the Junior Team Tennis Tournament served off today at Trinidad Country Club, Maraval.

ROUND THREE?

ROUND THREE?

THE aggregate score between the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) and world football’s governing body FIFA now stands at 1-1.

Gray: Selectors erred on Paul inclusion over Hope

Gray: Selectors erred on Paul inclusion over Hope

Ex-West Indies fast bowler Tony Gray has criticised the selection of Keemo Paul in the Test squad for New Zealand, contending the all-rounder should have been replaced by stroke-maker Shai Hope whom he has labelled a “great talent”.

Campbell hoping to exorcise demons

Campbell hoping to exorcise demons

Embattled West Indies opener John Campbell says he has put the torrid tour of England behind him but is braced for a similarly difficult challenge on the upcoming tour of New Zealand.

Indians scalp CSK

Indians scalp CSK

Sam Curran’s first fifty for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) failed to stave off a humiliating 10-wicket mauling at the hands of table-topping Mumbai Indians yesterday in Sharjah.

APPEAL DECISION TIME

APPEAL DECISION TIME

The Appeal Court will today make its decision on FIFA’s appeal of Justice Carol Gobin’s October 19 ruling giving the Trinidad and Tobago High Court jurisdiction to hear a claim between the executive of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) and the international governing body for world football.