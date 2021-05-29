Nadal, Serena take centre stage

Although it’s been less than eight months since Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek hoisted trophies at Roland Garros, the tours are already back in Paris for the 2021 French Open.
After the 2020 event was held in the fall due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s tournament was postponed by one week to accommodate local health protocols but returns to its traditional spring setting — with all the sunshine and optimism that follows.
So what are the biggest storylines to keep an eye on at the year’s second major after Thursday’s draw? Which players do you need to watch? Will any of the 2020 Cinderellas be able to replicate their success? With play beginning today, let’s dive in.
The King of Clay or the GOAT?
They don’t call Rafael Nadal the King of Clay for no reason. What is there left to say about Nadal — the King of Clay — at the French Open? He has won a record-setting 13 titles at Roland Garros and has been nearly unbeatable at the event.
Heck, just ask world No. 1 Novak Djokovic what it’s like to play Nadal on the Parisian clay. In the 2020 final, Nadal needed just two hours and 41 minutes to defeat Djokovic, 6-0, 6-2, 7-5. So we could waste our time wondering when Nadal’s dominance on the surface will end, but since that was merely months ago, against one of the best tennis players of all time, it seems clear, it’s not now.
Sure, Nadal didn’t win every event he played leading into the French Open and did have some notable struggles, but he did take home the title at the Italian Open, beating Djokovic again in the final, as well as the Barcelona Open. After his win in Rome, he said he played a “good tournament” and was finding his rhythm on the surface. And if he does earn his 14th title at Roland Garros, it would of course give him his 21st major trophy overall and move him past Roger Federer for the most ever. For some, that would be enough to end the long-debated GOAT conversation.
Speaking of GOATs...
When Serena Williams walked off the court after a loss in the semi-finals at the Australian Open, there was speculation that her time in the sport was nearing its close. However, the 23-time major champion isn’t quite ready to hang up her racket just yet and still has fans wondering whether this will be the event in which she ties Margaret Court’s record of 24 Grand Slam titles.
After missing the Miami Open due to a dental emergency, Williams returned to the court at the Italian Open following a nearly three-month break from competition. But her comeback didn’t exactly go as planned. Playing in her 1,000th career match, she lost to Nadia Podoroska in her Rome opener in straight sets. Looking for more time on court, she then opted to play the Emilia-Romagna Open but lost in the second round to Katerina Siniakova.
Although Williams didn’t look like a three-time French Open winner in her tune-up matches, her longtime coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, isn’t concerned.
Oddsmakers don’t seem quite as optimistic. Williams doesn’t appear as a favourite on any of the major betting sites. The 39-year-old opens play against Irina-Camelia Begu and could potentially face Danielle Collins or Angelique Kerber in the third round. But if anyone is capable of a surprise, it’s Serena.
One and not done?
It’s been a strong 2021 for Ashleigh Barty, the 2019 French Open champion. After opting out of the 2020 season following the restart, the world No. 1 opened the new year with a title at the Yarra Valley Classic, then made a quarter-final run at the Australian Open.
She hadn’t played a match outside of Australia in over a year when she took the court at the Miami Open in March and was nearly knocked out in the first round -- but she staved off match point, then battled all the way to the tournament’s title.
Since then, she won the singles and doubles title in Stuttgart and made a final appearance in Madrid (losing to red-hot Aryna Sabalenka). Barty had to retire during her quarter-final match in Rome -- despite being up a set over Coco Gauff -- due to pain in her right arm, though it seemed to be out of an abundance of caution with a major nearing.
Currently 2,714 points ahead of No.2 Naomi Osaka, Barty needs to defend 2,000 points as the 2019 champion. (Swiatek, the reigning champion, will not be in the same position -- her points will remain through October due to the rescheduling of the 2020 event).
Since Osaka lost in the third round of the 2019 tournament, she could have an opportunity to overtake Barty for the top spot with a substantial run at the event and an early exit by Barty. It could make for a dramatic fortnight for fans of either player.
The roar of the increasing crowd
More fans will be in attendance than the 1,000 per day permitted in 2020, but it’s not going to be like the recent scenes at other sporting events. For the first 10 days, 5,388 spectators will be allowed onto the grounds daily but no fans will be allowed at the night sessions to comply with the government-mandated curfew.
Starting June 9, some restrictions will be lifted and 13,146 fans will be allowed per day — with a 5,000-person maximum for each of the two biggest show courts. As the curfew is then extended to 11 p.m., the last remaining night session will allow a crowd of 5,000. Only spectators who have produced a negative test or are fully vaccinated will be allowed on the grounds.
For the players, it will be more of the same in terms of restrictions and strict policies. As during the 2020 tournament, they are required to stay in designated hotels and will have to undergo frequent testing.
Return of the ‘Fed’
Roger Federer is slated to play in his first Slam since the 2020 Australian Open after multiple surgeries on his right knee. The 39-year-old has played just two tournaments since coming back, recording a 1-2 record, and lost his only match on clay, at the Geneva Open. So, even the most die-hard Federer fans should probably temper their expectations.
The 20-time major champion has won just once in five finals at Roland Garros, in 2009, and isn’t known for his clay-court prowess. In fact, he has played at the event only once in the past five years and has skipped it several times to prepare for the grass-court season.
But despite his limited match play coming into the event and his 40th birthday nearing, he still has lofty goals. “I want to win more,” he said in a recent interview.
“Otherwise, I wouldn’t have gone through the whole [last] year of surgeries and the process of doing five weeks on crutches and rehab. I truly believe I can do it again.”
Who’s going to doubt him? Federer will play a qualifier in his opener, but a showdown with 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic could await him in the second round.