Namibia knock out Ireland; qualify for Super 12 phase

Captain Gerhard Erasmus struck an unbeaten 53 as his Namibia side made history by qualifying for the ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 stage at the first time of asking with an eight-wicket win over Ireland, in Group A, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, yesterday.
Erasmus anchored his side’s chase as they overhauled Ireland’s 125-8 with nine balls to spare, having reached his sixth T20 international half-century off 48 balls. David Wiese (28 n.o. off 14) admitted to being completely overwhelmed after striking the winning boundary off Craig Young—Erasmus raising both arms in the air and looking to the heavens in celebration.
Defeat ended Ireland’s participation in the tournament—a second defeat after their loss to Sri Lanka, ending their hopes of qualifying for the next stage—as Andrew Balbirnie’s side was undone by a determined Namibian bowling display which featured 3-21 from Jan Frylinck.
Ireland had raced out of the blocks after choosing to bat as Paul Stirling (38 off 24 balls) and Kevin O’Brien (25 off 24) shared an opening stand of 62 in just over seven overs. Namibia squeezed the innings superbly, however, once the openers fell in the space of five runs—Stirling holing out off Bernard Scholtz and O’Brien striking Frylinck to deep square.
Balbirnie (21 off 28) was the only other batter to reach double figures as Frylinck and Wiese (2-22) turned the screw—Ireland collapsing from 94-2 to 116-7 in a matter of 4.2 overs.
Sri Lanka skittle Dutch for 44
Sri Lanka razed winless Netherlands for just 44 en route to a thumping eight-wicket success in Sharjah as they made it three victories out of three at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.
Dasun Shanaka’s side were already assured of a spot in the Super 12s after seven-wicket and 70-run wins over Namibia and Ireland, respectively, earlier this week.
Sri Lanka’s third triumph in five days—in which they rolled the Dutch in only 10 overs before knocking off the runs required in 7.1 overs—wrapped up top spot in Group A. That means they will now face England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies and Bangladesh in round two, starting against Bangladesh tomorrow.
Those teams will be wary of the 2014 champions’ bowling attack, with spinners Maheesh Theekshana (2-3) and Wanindu Hasaranga (3-9) and fast bowler Lahiru Kumara (3-7) too hot for the Dutch to handle yesterday. Netherlands’ total—in which only Colin Ackermann (11) reached double figures—is the second-lowest in T20 World Cup history, behind only the 39 they had been rolled for by Sri Lanka in 2014.
Off-spinner Theekshana bowled Ben Cooper (9) and Stephan Myburgh (5) with carrom balls in his sole over, while leg-spinner Hasaranga pinned Ackermann, Bas de Leede (0) and Pieter Seelaar (2) lbw.
Netherlands were 44-7 at the start of the ninth over but were all out six balls later without adding to their score as paceman Kumara trapped Scott Edwards (8) lbw, had Brandon Glover (0) caught behind and then banished last man Paul van Meekeren (0) leg before with a yorker.
Sri Lanka lost Pathum Nissanka (0) and Charith Asalanka (6) in the chase but completed victory with 77 balls remaining with Kusal Perera, who struck six fours in his unbeaten 33 from 24 balls, clipping the winning single.