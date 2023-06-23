Nanan, Patterson add to ‘Special’ medal haul

T&T athlete Melissa Nanan won bronze in the women’s long jump at the Special Olympics International World Summer Games in Berlin, Germany, yesterday.
The 26-year-old leapt 1.39 metres on her first attempt in the Level C Division F05 final and only improved from there, ending with a best effort of 1.66 metres.
Thailand’s Supaporn Ratsamee won the gold medal with a best effort of 1.94 metres achieved on her first attempt. South Sudan’s Ether Noel fouled her first two attempts before landing a distance of 1.73 metres to clinch silver.
T&T’s Tershana Tempro was eighth in the women’s long jump Level C F02 Division with an effort of 1.84 metres.
Meanwhile in the men’s long jump event, T&T’s Nathan McClean had a best effort of 2.84 metres to finish in eighth place in the Level C M02 Division.
In the Level C M04 division, T&T’s D’Andre Mc Guirk was seventh with 2.18 metres.
On the track today, T&T’s Cadell Cuffy will compete in the men’s Level A 400m final while La Toya Charles and Tershana Tempro will be competing in female Level A 100m.
Nanan returns to the track to compete in 100m in Level C, while Mc Clean will also compete in the Level A male 100m. The quartet of Charles, Mc Clean, Tempro and Cuffy will also compete in the 4x100m relay.
In Equestrian competition yesterday, Omari Patterson added another silver medal when he earned 84 per cent riding Lennox in the English Working Trails Division D03 in Level B1. Aaron Ben Ali finished in fifth place on Flash with 79 per cent in his D06 Division.
Patrice Pennie and Nathaniel Lewis will close off their equestrian C1 Working Trail competition today.
In swimming, Shania Surujbally was disqualified after leading the field in her 50m freestyle in her FA04 Division in Level A and finishing in a time of 44.14 seconds.
The race was won by Vanette Li Ying Lim of SO Singapore in 44.31.
Donovan Garib completed his campaign with a sixth-place finish in the men’s 50m butterfly Level A Division MA02, clocking a time of 34.47.
Today, Surujbally will compete in the 100m freestyle competition while Vanessa Samuel competes in the 25m backstroke.
Powerlifting athletes, Malachi Sylvester and Kadafie Anthony will enter competition in the deadlift, bench press, squat and combined lifts today.
So far, T&T athletes have earned five gold, four silver, and two bronze medals at the games. The competition ends tomorrow and the T&T delegation returns Tuesday.