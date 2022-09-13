Nanton appointed to top finance position by CWI

Kebra Nanton

HIGHLY ACCOMPLISHED IN ACCOUNTING: Kebra Nanton, CWI’s new CFO.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has named former national basketballer Kebra Nanton as their new Chief Financial Officer.

Nanton, a former captain of the Antigua and Barbuda women’s basketball team and president of the national association, took up her new post on September 1.

She previously worked as Chief Financial Officer of the Antigua and Barbuda Airport Authority and served in senior accounting roles at the Mount St John’s Hospital and regional airline LIAT.

“We are delighted to have Ms Kebra Nanton join CWI as our new CFO. Her appointment followed a rigorous and competitive recruitment process, and she is the ideal person to take up this crucial role,” said CWI president, Ricky Skerritt.

“Kebra is highly accomplished in both accounting and Information Technology and, with her background as an outstanding sportswoman and administrator, we can also expect her to quickly become an effective member of our leadership team.”

Nanton holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting from Mississippi Valley State University and a Master’s Degree in Business Analytics from NYU Stern School of Business, and boasts a portfolio which includes financial analysis and forecasts, management accounting and data analytics.

“I am honored to accept the responsibilities of Chief Financial Officer at Cricket West Indies,” Nanton said. “My involvement in sports, from the perspective of a player and as an administrator, has shaped the trajectory of my life.

“I am genuinely pleased to combine my love for sports and my professional training and experience in business and finance, in this new role. I am looking forward to this exciting opportunity.”

