Having scored nine goals in their opening day victory at St Augustine Secondary, defending Premier Division champions Naparima College will attempt to keep up their prolific away form when they visit Fatima College, in second round action, in the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) competition this afternoon.
Naparima’s 9-1 overpowering of the “Green Machine,” St Augustine, was the highlight of a high-scoring first round of games in both groups A and B. One of the few exceptions was the Group A contest between Fatima and St Benedict’s College which ended in a 1-1 draw in Moruga.
Fatima coach Hutson Charles will be hoping that his charges can raise their level of play even further on home turf against the champs.
Another side hoping to use home advantage to build on a good start are the Tobago representatives, Speyside High School.
They returned from Trinidad following a 5-0 opening day romp against Carapichaima East Secondary on Wednesday. But Speyside will expect a more searching examination from St Anthony’s College who were also first-day winners.
In other matches in the group this afternoon, St Benedict’s will host Carapichaima East while St Augustine will attempt to press the reset button at home against Pleasantville Secondary.
In Group B, San Juan North Secondary, impressive in their 5-1 win over Queen’s Royal College in the first round, will aim to dominate again on their own turf when they host promoted Chaguanas North Secondary this afternoon.
Presentation College San Fernando, meanwhile, will seek more than the one goal they managed in their victory over Trinity College East, when they host Malick Secondary today. And East Mucurapo Secondary will fancy their prospects of grabbing all three points from QRC when the teams meet on QRC ground.
In the other match in the group, Trinity East and Moruga Secondary will seek their first points when they meet in Trincity. All matches begin at 4 p.m.
SSFL (Round 2)
GROUP A:
St Benedict’s College vs Carapichaima East Secondary, St Benedict’s College
Fatima College vs Naparima College, Fatima College
Speyside High School vs St Anthony’s, Speyside
St Augustine Secondary vs Pleasantville Secondary, St Augustine
GROUP B:
Presentation College vs Malick Secondary, Union Hall
Queen’s Royal College vs East Mucurapo, QRC
San Juan North Secondary vs Chaguanas North Secondary, San Juan North
Trinity College East vs Moruga Secondary, Trinity College East