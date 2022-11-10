Naparima move into South InterCol semis

NAPARIMA COLLEGE are through to the 2022 Coca Cola South Zone InterCol semi-finals after demolishing South Zone Championship Division winners Siparia West Secondary 8-0 yesterday.

Under worsening conditions at the Moruga Sports Facility, “Naps” were well in control with four goals after half an hour before ending the first half up 5-0 and adding a further three in the second half of a one-sided contest. Kanye Francis, Omari Campbell and Josiah Cooper all netted a brace, while Josiah Bob and captain Omari Asher also got on the scoresheet.

Today the North Zone semi-finals will be contested at the Hasely Crawford Stadium.

YESTERDAY’S RESULT:

(South Zone quarter-finals)

Naparima College 8 Siparia West Secondary 0

Moruga 3 Pleasantville 1

TODAY’S MATCHES:

North Zone

(Zonal Semi - Finals)

Queen’s Royal College vs Malick Secondary 2 p.m, Hasely Crawford.

Fatima College vs East Mucurapo Secondary 4 p.m, Hasely Crawford.

