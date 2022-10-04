Defending champions Naparima College’s Secondary Schools Football League season is still very much in their own hands.
Wins in their final three games of the season will see them seal a place in the top two in Group A of the Tiger Tanks Premiership Division. Anything less and they will require other results to go their way.
Only the top two teams after the group stage will advance to the next round of the league tournament and there is currently a three-way battle for those spots with Fatima College leading the table on ten points, St Benedict’s College sit in second, also on ten points, with Naparima third on nine.
‘Naps’ and St Benedict’s will clash at Lewis Street in San Fernando from 4 p.m. today in a Southern derby that could prove crucial in determining the final standings. Meanwhile, Fatima will square off against cellar-placed St Augustine Secondary, in St Augustine. Fatima are favoured to stay unbeaten after coming off a 5-0 victory against Pleasantville Secondary in the previous round of matches last week.
‘Naps’ also defeated Pleasantville 2-0 in a rescheduled game last Saturday and before that they put seven past Speyside High School.
St Benedict’s were also in winners’ row last time out, defeating St Anthony’s College 3-0, to keep the pressure on the leaders.
In the other matches today, Carapichaima East Secondary take on St Anthony’s College at Ato Boldon Stadium while Speyside High are up against Pleasantville at Speyside.
Today’s matches
(SSFL Premiership Division Group A, all games start at 4 p.m.)
St Benedict’s College vs Naparima College, Lewis Street
Carapichaima East Secondary vs St Anthony’s College, Ato Boldon Stadium
Speyside High School vs Pleasantville Secondary, Speyside
St Augustine Secondary vs Fatima College, St Augustine
