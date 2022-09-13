Naps begin Prem Div defence

Caleb Boyce

DANGER IN THE AREA: Presentation College San Fernando captain Caleb Boyce, left, tries to force the ball past Naparima College goalkeeper Dejon Collingwood during the Tiger Tanks Cup Secondary Schools Football League season opener on Friday at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva. Presentation eventually won the Cup via a spot kick shootout following a 1-1 draw in regulation time. —Photo: Dexter Philip

Having lost the season-opening Tiger Tanks Cup to rivals Presentation College San Fernando, Naparima College will hope that that match in their legs will lead to a smooth start to their Secondary Schools Football league Premier Division title defence this afternoon.

The first league action in three years kicks off with matches in both groups A and B of the competition.

The top two teams in each group will advance to the semi-finals, and with teams only playing each other once, a good start could prove to be a big advantage.

In Group A, Naparima, under new coach Travis Mulraine will visit St Augustine Secondary today, in what will also be an SFFL head-coaching debut for the “Green Machine’s” Tacuma Jones, who is replacing Trevor Spicer on the bench.

It took the players of “Naps” and “Pres” some time to settle down in their match on Friday and Jones says of his squad:“It’s the first time that they are on this stage. Nerves will be kind of high. It will be challenging for them because they have never played at this level.”

He adds: “We are not at the physical level of the Premier Division. Based on that, my team is more of a technical team than physical.”

Also in the group today, Fatima College mark their return to the Premier Division with a match against St Benedict’s College at the Moruga Multi-purpose Youth and Sport Facility; Carapichaima East Secondary host Speyside High School and Pleasantville Secondary take on St Anthony’s College at the Manny Ramjohn training ground.

In Group B, Presentation open their campaign on the road against Trinity College East; San Juan North Secondary host Queen’s Royal College, Malick Secondary travel to the Africa ground in Enterprise to play Chaguanas North Secondary and East Mucurapo play newcomers Morgua Secondary on Fatima Ground.

All matches begin at 4 p.m.

PREMIER DIVISION ROUND ONE:

GROUP A:

4 p.m. - St Augustine Secondary vs Naparima College, St Augustine Secondary

4 p.m. - Carapichaima East Secondary vs Speyside High School, Ato Boldon Stadium

4 p.m. - St Benedict’s College vs Fatima College, Moruga Multipurpose Youth and Sport Facility

4 p.m. - Pleasantville Secondary vs St. Anthony’s College, Manny Ramjohn training ground

GROUP B:

4 p.m. - San Juan North Secondary vs Queen’s Royal College, San Juan North

4 p.m. - Chaguanas North Secondary vs Malick Secondary, Africa ground, Enterprise

4 p.m. - East Mucurapo vs Moruga, Fatima College

4 p.m. - Trinity College East vs Presentation College Sando, Trinity College East

