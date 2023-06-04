Narine among the wickets as Surrey win

A brace of wickets from Sunil Narine helped Surrey to their fourth win in six matches as they beat Kent by five wickets off the last ball in the T20 Blast, yesterday.

Choosing to bat first at St Lawrence Ground, Kent posted 173-5 off their 20 overs, with off-spinner Narine picking up two for 28 from his four overs. The 35-year-old has taken 10 wickets from six matches in the Blast.

Jack Leaning top-scored with an unbeaten 34 (22 balls) at number six, punching three sixes in a 53-run, unbroken sixth wicket stand with George Linde who finished 22 not out.

Joe Denly (27) and Daniel Bell-Drummond (25) had earlier put on 42 for the second wicket while captain Sam Billings (30) and Jordan Cox (23) added another 40 for the fourth wicket, to revive the innings from 71-3 in the ninth over. Off-spinner Will Jacks led the attack with three for 28.

Opener Laurie Evans then spearheaded Surrey’s reply with 52 off 36 balls before Jamie Smith struck a 29-ball unbeaten 49 to see the visitors over the line in a tense finish.

Surrey lie second in the North Group on eight points, four behind unbeaten Somerset.

WINDIES CRUISE...

Brandon King’s maiden One-Day International lifted West Indies to a comfortable seven-wicket victory over minnows United Emirates, in the opening game of the three-match series, yesterday.

In pursuit of a modest 203 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, West Indies produced a measured chase to overhaul their target in the 36th over, with the 28-year-old King top-scoring with a run-a-ball 112 in his 23rd ODI, counting a dozen fours and four sixes.

Jones nets winner for Club Sando Defence Force, Police draw 1-1

Tiger Tanks Club Sando defeated Terminix La Horquetta Rangers 1-0 in their T&T Premier Football League Tier 1 clash, at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium, in Marabella, yesterday.

Club Sando took the lead early in the second half with Alvin Jones’ right-footed free-kick from just outside the penalty area finding the back of the net in the 53rd minute.

Walcott clinches Hengelo silver

Keshorn Walcott produced a season’s best 83.56 metres throw to claim men’s javelin silver at the FBK Games in Hengelo, Netherlands, yesterday.

Competing for the second time this year, Walcott opened the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meet with an 83.35m effort, bettering the 81.27 throw that had earned him sixth spot at the Wanda Diamond League meet in Doha, Qatar, on May 5. The Trinidad and Tobago athlete led the competition after the first round.

Edwards completes ‘majors’ hat-trick

ALEENA EDWARDS captured her third straight women’s open title Saturday night at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

The same two players have contested three of the four finals since the sport resumed after a hiatus of almost three years because of the pandemic, and the 43-year-old has beaten her niece Imani Edwards-Taylor in all of them.

Wilson back from the brink

AARON WILSON roared back after being on the brink of a straight-set defeat in the final to strike gold in the ICWI (Insurance Company of the West Indies) Silver Bowl Championship yesterday at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.