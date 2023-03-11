Superstar Sunil Narine continued to deliver for Queen’s Park Cricket Club 1 in the Premiership 1 competition, grabbing five wickets and hitting 89 as the Parkites won first innings points against Victoria United Sports on the first day of their fifth-round match at Gilbert Park in California, yesterday.
Narine has been the stand-out player for the Parkites this season and he stood up again yesterday.
He took five for 32 while Red Force spinners Khary Pierre and Bryan Charles chipped in with two for 24 and three for 21 respectively, as Victoria were dismissed for 97 in their first innings.
Narine’s knock of 89 off 52 balls with seven fours and seven sixes guided the Parkites to 171, as they took a 74-run first innings lead. However, Victoria closed the day on 105 without loss to take a 31-run lead.
There were also outstanding performances elsewhere in the league, with Red Force opener Vikash Mohan hitting 108 and Nicholas Sookdeosingh making 102 for Clarke Road United against Preysal Sports at Wilson Road, while Kamil Pooran scored his second century of the season for Central Sports against Queen’s Park II at the Queen’s Park Oval. Meanwhile, Evin Lewis slammed 109 for PowerGen Penal Sports against Comets Sports at Syne Village in Penal.
At the Oval, Pooran hit 112 off 80 deliveries, with three sixes and 16 fours while Jesse Bootan hit 92 off 112 balls as Central Sports posted 362 all out.
In reply, Queen’s Park II reach 81 for six at stumps.
At Syne Village, Lewis struck three sixes and 12 fours in his 109 off 103 balls, while Cephas Cooper hit 91 off 116 deliveries with 14 fours as PowerGen declared their innings on 354 for five. Comets Sports closed the day on 38 for three.
At Wilson Road, Clarke Road declared their innings at 367 for nine, with Preysal closing the day on 67 for one.
All matches conclude today.
Summarised scores:
At Gilbert Park
Victoria United Sports 97 (Sunil Narine 5/32, Bryan Charles 3/21, Khary Pierre 2/24) & 105-0 (Kyle Roopchand 72 n.o.) vs QPCC I 171 (Sunil Narine 89; Jovan Ali 3/56, Jacen Agard 3/30, Kyle Roopchand 2/16, Sherwin Ganga 2/51).
At Wilson Road
Clarke Road United 367-9 dec (Vikash Mohan 108, Nicholas Sookdeosingh 103, Yannick Ottley 71 not out; Vishan Jagassar 4/71, Ramesh Brijlal 3/ 83, Adrian Cooper 2/72) vs Preysal Sports 67-1.
At Syne Village
PowerGen Penal Sports 354-5 dec. (Evin Lewis 109, Cephas Cooper 91, Navin Bidaisee 60 n.o., Akeil Cooper 69 n.o.; Nicholas Ali 3/55, Danny Ramjitsingh 2/105) vs Comets Sports 38-3.
At Queen’s Park Oval
Central Sports 362 (Kamil Pooran 112, Jesse Bootan 92, Marlon Richards 43, Terrance Hinds 32; Matthew Patrick 4/80, Shazaerd Mohammed 3/100) vs QPCC II 81-6 (Alex Antoine 2/15).