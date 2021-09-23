West Indies Twenty20 International captain Kieron Pollard failed to dazzle with the bat, but Rahul Tripathi and Venkatesh Iyer did, and Kolkata Knight Riders beat Mumbai Indians by seven wickets in the Indian Premier League yesterday.
Pollard, eyeing form and confidence before the ICC Twenty20 World Cup from October 17 to November 14 in the United Arab Emirates and Oman, was run out for 21, after Mumbai were put into bat at the Zayed Cricket Stadium and posted 155 for six from their 20 overs.
Iyer scored his maiden IPL half-century of 53 and Tripathi slammed an unbeaten 74 off 42 balls, as the Knight Riders chased down the target with 4.5 overs to spare.
Iyer and Shubman Gill gave the Knight Riders a flying start before the irrepressible Jasprit Bumrah broke their stand in the third over.
Knight Riders were 40 for one, but Tripathi joined Iyer and made sure that their side did not lose any momentum in the chase.
The paid added 23 in the final three overs of the powerplay as Knight Riders moved to 63 for one, and the big hitting did not stop there.
Iyer and Tripathi continued attack the Mumbai bowlers, scoring 48 runs in the next four overs to take the Knight Rider to 111 for one after 10 overs.
Both batsmen completed their half-centuries and an 88-run stand before Bumrah removed Iyer and Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan, the England T20I captain, and Tripathi took Knight Riders over the finish line.
Bumrah ended with an expensive 3-43 from his four overs.
Earlier, South Africa wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton De Kock and India international Rohit Sharma gave Mumbai a solid start of 78.
But the Knight Riders managed to break the opening stand when West Indies spinner Sunil Narine dismissed Rohit in the tenth over.
Three overs later, Mumbai lost Suryakumar Yadav cheaply, but de Kock hit 55 from 42 balls before he fell in the 15th over to keep them rolling.
Pollard was run out in the final over in the mad scramble for late runs for Mumbai after a quickfire 30-run stand with Krunal Pandya.
Narine was named Player-of-the-Match for a tidy spell of one for 20 from four overs and fellow West Indian Andre Russell leaked 37 in three unsuccessful overs, but pacers Lockie Ferguson and Prasid Krishna scalped two wickets each.