Natasha Fox in Carifta 62

Jamaica-based Natasha Fox is among 62 athletes selected to represent Trinidad and Tobago at the April 8-10 Carifta Games in Nassau, Bahamas. Fox is listed for the Girls Under-20 400 metres hurdles. At Carifta 2022, the Edwin Allen High School student bagged bronze in that event.

The Carifta 2023 team also includes: Alexxe Henry, Chloe James, Janae De Gannes, Gianna Paul, Peyton Winter, Jaden De Souza, Revell Webster, Kadeem Chinapoo, Nathan Cumberbatch, Tafari Waldron, the Jamaica-based James brothers, Lebron and Jaidi, and the Vincent twins, Tyrique and Tenique.

TEAM TTO