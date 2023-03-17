Natasha Fox in Carifta 62

Jamaica-based Natasha Fox is among 62 athletes selected to represent Trinidad and Tobago at the April 8-10 Carifta Games in Nassau, Bahamas. Fox is listed for the Girls Under-20 400 metres hurdles. At Carifta 2022, the Edwin Allen High School student bagged bronze in that event.
The Carifta 2023 team also includes: Alexxe Henry, Chloe James, Janae De Gannes, Gianna Paul, Peyton Winter, Jaden De Souza, Revell Webster, Kadeem Chinapoo, Nathan Cumberbatch, Tafari Waldron, the Jamaica-based James brothers, Lebron and Jaidi, and the Vincent twins, Tyrique and Tenique.
TEAM TTO
Girls Under-17-- Alexxe Henry (100m, 200m, 4x100), Symphony Patrick (100, 4x100), Kaziah Peters (200, 4x100), Makayla Cupid (4x100), Kaori Robley (400 hurdles, 4x100), Kewes Gomes (100 hurdles, 4x100), Aniqah Bailey (1500), Osheá Cummings (1500, 3000), Chloe James (long jump, triple jump), Hailey Lynch (long jump), Tenique Vincent (high jump, heptathlon), Peyton Winter (shot put)
Boys Under-17-- Kadeem Chinapoo (100, 200, 4x100), Trevaughn Stewart (100, 4x100), Jaden Clement (400, 4x100, 4x400), Nathaniel Charles (4x100), Imanni Matthew (long jump, 4x100), Jahfari Farrel (200, 4x100), Makaelan Woods (400, 4x400), Diyonte Thomas (4x400), Brandon Leacock (800, 4x400), Isaiah Alder (3000), Tyrique Vincent (110 hurdles, high Jump), Jahaziel David (long jump), Daniel Briggs (triple jump), Kaleb Campbell (high Jump), Jaydon Need (discus)
Girls Under-20--Reneisha Andrews (100, 4x100), Sanaa Frederick (100, 200, 4x100, 4x400), Janae De Gannes (200, long jump, 4x100, 4x400), Solè Frederick (400, 4x100, 4x400, mixed 4x400), Rasheeda Cave (400, 4x400), Kayleigh Forde (1500), Natasha Fox (400 hurdles, 4x400, mixed 4x400), Keneisha Shelbourne (400 hurdles, triple jump, high jump, 4x400, mixed 4x400), Gianna Paul (long jump, high jump, heptathlon, 4x100), Lalenii Grant (discus), Jinell Campbell (discus, shot put), Kenika Cassar (javelin), Ayonde Simmons (4x100)
Boys Under-20-- Jaden De Souza (100, 200, 4x100), Revell Webster (100, 200, 4x100), Nakiel Denoon (400, 4x400), Cyril Sumner (400, 4x400), Nathan Cumberbatch (800, 4x400), Stefan Camejo (800), Tafari Waldron (1500, 5,000), Omare Thompson (1500), Mark Dwarika (5,000), Keone John (110 hurdles), Dorian Charles (400 hurdles, javelin), Andrew Steele (long jump), Jaidi James (high jump), Jeron James (discus), Lebron James (javelin), Kimani Kent (octathlon) Jeremiah Francis (octathlon), Jordan Noel (4x100), Michael Jack (4x100), Kyle Williams (4x100, 4x400, mixed 4x400), Roshane Symister (4x400, mixed 4x400), Joshua Mascall (4x100, 4x400, mixed 4x400m).
Technical Staff--Jehue Gordon (manager), Michelle Stoute-Lopez (assistant manager), Kelvin Nancoo (head coach), Wendell Williams (coach), Michelle Alleyne-Pennie (coach), Joyce Thomas (coach), Kerron Browne (coach), Roger Moore (coach), Don Dillon (coach), Arlon Morrison (coach), Derrick Simon (coach), Dr Anyl Gopeesingh (team doctor), Aqiyla Gomez (physiotherapist), Shurlan Bonas (massage therapist), Anthony Walcott (massage therapist), Kurlin Smith-Zephyrinus (massage therapist), George Comissiong (president & congress delegate), Dexter Voisin (general secretary & congress delegate).