They caused alarm among cricket fans when they both took ill last Friday, but yesterday West Indies women’s cricketers Chinelle Henry and Chedean Nation assured that they are ready to play again.
Both players had to be taken to hospital during the second T20 International against Pakistan at the Coolidge cricket ground in Antigua after they collapsed separately.
The Windies went on to win the game by seven runs on the Duckworth/Lewis/Stern method. But reacting to the incidents, coach Courtney Walsh said: “It is never easy in those kinds of conditions and situations, and I was just happy the team was able to go over the line for those two ladies who were not with us as well.”
Yesterday, however, Jamaicans Henry and Nation both sent video messages to the cricket community. Henry said: “Just want to thank you guys for all your concern and all your well wishes. I’m doing well, no hospital stay, no restrictions. Now I’m just focused on going out there and getting the series 3-0.”
Henry was not selected for yesterday’s final T20 of the series. However, Nation did play, making 20. Before the match, she said: “Just want to thank you guys for the love and support I’ve received over the past 48 hours. No hospital stay, no restrictions, just eager and ready to go out there and hit some sixes.”
The illness/injury bug continued to follow the West Indies women around yesterday with two more players in the senior team picking up injuries in the field.
Wicketkeeper Kycia Knight and Aaliyah Alleyne both were hurt, with Knight having to be replaced behind the stumps temporarily by Britney Cooper, who in that time took a catch to dismiss opener Javeria Khan before Knight came back onto the field.