West Indies women’s

FLASHBACK: File photo from last September shows West Indies women’s Chedean Nation on the offensive during her top-score knock of 30 against England women in the fourth T20I at the County Ground in Derby, England.

They caused alarm among cricket fans when they both took ill last Friday, but yesterday West Indies women’s cricketers Chinelle Henry and Chedean Nation assured that they are ready to play again.

Both players had to be taken to hospital during the second T20 International against Pakistan at the Coolidge cricket ground in Antigua after they collapsed separately.

The Windies went on to win the game by seven runs on the Duckworth/Lewis/Stern method. But reacting to the incidents, coach Courtney Walsh said: “It is never easy in those kinds of conditions and situations, and I was just happy the team was able to go over the line for those two ladies who were not with us as well.”

Yesterday, however, Jamaicans Henry and Nation both sent video messages to the cricket community. Henry said: “Just want to thank you guys for all your concern and all your well wishes. I’m doing well, no hospital stay, no restrictions. Now I’m just focused on going out there and getting the series 3-0.”

Henry was not selected for yesterday’s final T20 of the series. However, Nation did play, making 20. Before the match, she said: “Just want to thank you guys for the love and support I’ve received over the past 48 hours. No hospital stay, no restrictions, just eager and ready to go out there and hit some sixes.”

The illness/injury bug continued to follow the West Indies women around yesterday with two more players in the senior team picking up injuries in the field.

Wicketkeeper Kycia Knight and Aaliyah Alleyne both were hurt, with Knight having to be replaced behind the stumps temporarily by Britney Cooper, who in that time took a catch to dismiss opener Javeria Khan before Knight came back onto the field.

‘Covid’ knocks out World Cup

THE Mayan World Cup Under-14 Tennis Tournament was cancelled yesterday in Guatemala after a player from the El Salvador team tested positive for the coronavirus (Covid-19).

The Tennis Association of Trinidad and Tobago (TATT) sent out a press release last night stating: “All T&T athletes and coaches are safe and have been scheduled for PCR testing.” Arrangements are in place for the team to leave Guatemala today for Miami, Florida, USA.

‘CAPTAIN FANTASTIC’

‘CAPTAIN FANTASTIC’

Stafanie Taylor has often had to do it with both bat and ball for the West Indies women cricketers. And yesterday the WI skipper went back into “Captain Fantastic” mode.

Taylor got four wickets including a hat-trick and then finished unbeaten with the bat as the West Indies completed a series sweep over Pakistan with a six-wicket win in the third and final T20 International at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground.

Lendore sizzles in Stockholm

Lendore sizzles in Stockholm

Deon Lendore produced his fastest run in more than six years to seize men’s 400 metres silver at the Bauhaus-Galan Wanda Diamond League meet in Stockholm, Sweden, yesterday.

Simmons: WI must get tactical

Simmons: WI must get tactical

It’s back to the thinking board for the West Indies batsmen. That at least is the desire of coach Phil Simmons following the West Indies’ 2-3 loss in the recent CG Insurance T20 International series against South Africa.

T&T 10th in Davis Cup

THE rookie Trinidad and Tobago tennis team suffered their fourth defeat to end up tenth of 11 in American Zone Group III of the Davis Cup Saturday in Panama.