National Age-Group Champs meet in limbo

With their National Long Course Age-Group Swimming Championships scheduled to splash off in less than two weeks, the Amateur Swimming Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT) is still awaiting clearance and permission from the district CMO (Chief Medical Officer) to know if they will be able to stage the competition.

But asked if the ASATT had an alternative plan if clearance didn’t come through in time, ASATT PRO Gresha Gonzales expressed confidence.

“We are very optimistic that we would get permission/clearance to host the Fina-sanctioned National Age Group Long Course,” she said.

To facilitate clearance approval, ASATT also made adjustments to the format of their meet that is supposed to be held at the National Aquatic Centre in Balmain, Couva. Originally declared as a five-day meet, ASATT reduced the competition to a four-day event.

“(We are) trying to reduce/minimise the amount of time that persons would be interacting with each other and being mindful of the Covid-19 regulations and guidelines,” Gonzales stated.

The meet will be local age group swimmers’ first meet on local soil after ASATT announced the meet back in January with one of the main purposes being to select the TTO squad for upcoming meets, including the Carifta Aquatics Championships, originally scheduled to splash off from March 26-April 7.

Because of surging Covid-19 cases and new travel and health restrictions imposed by the Mia Mottley-led government to combat the spike in their country, the organisers in Barbados announced an indefinite postponement of the Carifta Aquatics competition on January 27. The ASATT PRO had said then the local executive totally concurred with the decision to delay the event.

After being suspended in 2020 following the initial advent of the Covid-19 pandemic last March, the Barbados Aquatics Sports Association (BASA) re-committed to the hosting of the regional annual event that attracts swimming rivals from an estimated 30 countries in the region, last November.

Locally, ASATT announced the hosting of the National Long Course Age Group Championships. One of the other stated purposes of the meet was to serve as a qualifier for the Tokyo2020 Olympic Games and the September 9-19 Junior Pan American Games as ASATT has secured approval for that classification from the world governing body for aquatics, FINA.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

‘Push is on’

While the West Indies got the better of the first two days of the second Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka, Alzarri Joseph and Joshua Da Silva said they will have to keep their foot on the gas if they are to stay on top for the rest of the game.

National Age-Group Champs meet in limbo

With their National Long Course Age-Group Swimming Championships scheduled to splash off in less than two weeks, the Amateur Swimming Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT) is still awaiting clearance and permission from the district CMO (Chief Medical Officer) to know if they will be able to stage the competition.

But asked if the ASATT had an alternative plan if clearance didn’t come through in time, ASATT PRO Gresha Gonzales expressed confidence.

Crusaders flying solo at top

Crusaders flying solo at top

ANTHONY BROWN won both his matches for the third time as Solo Crusaders took sole possession of the lead in the inaugural Table Tennis Champions League on Thursday night, at the Himalaya Club, Barataria.

Stay focused

Despite starting the CG Insurance Super50 Cup with a ‘convincing victory’, the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force coach David Furlonge said the team is focused on improving as they gear up to face the Windward Islands Volcanoes in their second match of the competition today at Coolidge Cricket Ground from 1.30 p.m.

World Cup peril

World Cup peril

Trinidad and Tobago’s 2022 Qatar World Cup Qualifying football campaign may get off to a false start.

With one official indicating CONCACAF had set a deadline of today to indicate this country’s ability to host its opening Group F match against Guyana, the FIFA-appointed normalisation committee headed by Robert Hadad is still awaiting clearance from the Chief Medical Officer(CMO) Dr Roshan Parasram and Ministry of Health (MoH) officials to be able to stage the March 25 game.

Smooth start

Smooth start

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force probably lost too many wickets but in the end, they started their CG Insurance Super50 Cup campaign with a comfortable five-wicket victory over the Jamaica Scorpions at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua yesterday.