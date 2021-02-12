National Age-Group Champs meet in limbo

With their National Long Course Age-Group Swimming Championships scheduled to splash off in less than two weeks, the Amateur Swimming Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT) is still awaiting clearance and permission from the district CMO (Chief Medical Officer) to know if they will be able to stage the competition.
But asked if the ASATT had an alternative plan if clearance didn’t come through in time, ASATT PRO Gresha Gonzales expressed confidence.
“We are very optimistic that we would get permission/clearance to host the Fina-sanctioned National Age Group Long Course,” she said.
To facilitate clearance approval, ASATT also made adjustments to the format of their meet that is supposed to be held at the National Aquatic Centre in Balmain, Couva. Originally declared as a five-day meet, ASATT reduced the competition to a four-day event.
“(We are) trying to reduce/minimise the amount of time that persons would be interacting with each other and being mindful of the Covid-19 regulations and guidelines,” Gonzales stated.
The meet will be local age group swimmers’ first meet on local soil after ASATT announced the meet back in January with one of the main purposes being to select the TTO squad for upcoming meets, including the Carifta Aquatics Championships, originally scheduled to splash off from March 26-April 7.
Because of surging Covid-19 cases and new travel and health restrictions imposed by the Mia Mottley-led government to combat the spike in their country, the organisers in Barbados announced an indefinite postponement of the Carifta Aquatics competition on January 27. The ASATT PRO had said then the local executive totally concurred with the decision to delay the event.
After being suspended in 2020 following the initial advent of the Covid-19 pandemic last March, the Barbados Aquatics Sports Association (BASA) re-committed to the hosting of the regional annual event that attracts swimming rivals from an estimated 30 countries in the region, last November.
Locally, ASATT announced the hosting of the National Long Course Age Group Championships. One of the other stated purposes of the meet was to serve as a qualifier for the Tokyo2020 Olympic Games and the September 9-19 Junior Pan American Games as ASATT has secured approval for that classification from the world governing body for aquatics, FINA.