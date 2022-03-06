THE LONG absence from competition has sparked a flood of interest in the national boxing championships scheduled for March/April.
Cecil Forde, president of the Trinidad and Tobago Boxing Association (TTBA), said there are already 75 entrants for the first national Boxing Championship to be held since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in March, 2020. The TTBA is looking to hold the event from March 27-April 1 at the Pleasantville Indoor Facility.
“We planning the National Championships which we have not had in two years,” stated Forde,
“Right now, we going through the protocols,” he added.
Upcoming internationally for local boxers, is the Americas Boxing Confederation (AMBC) continental championships in Guayaquil, Ecuador from March 22 to April 2. Among those boxers in contention for a spot in the team are World Championships super-heavyweight bronze medallist Nigel Paul, Aaron Prince and Andrew Fermin, along with female boxers Tiana Guy and Faith Ramnath.
“It is an important tournament for us because it is a ranking tournament,” Forde said. “We want to go with seven boxers.”
Guy and Ramnath are also in line to participate at the World Female Championships in Turkey at the end of May, after which T&T have a quota of two male boxers and one female for the Commonwealth Games, to be held in Birmingham, England from July 28-August 8.
“The Continental Championships will more or less decide who will go to the Commonwealth Games, depending on how they perform at the Continental Championships,” stated Forde.