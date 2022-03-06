Nigel’ Paul

FLASHBACK: ‘Big Nigel’ Paul, left, in action at the 2021 International Boxing Association (AIBA) World Championships, where he won a bronze medal. Paul is one of the candidates for the Trinidad and Tobago team at the Americas Boxing Confederation (AMBC) continental championships to be held in Guayaquil in Ecuador from March 22 to April 2.

THE LONG absence from competition has sparked a flood of interest in the national boxing championships scheduled for March/April.

Cecil Forde, president of the Trinidad and Tobago Boxing Association (TTBA), said there are already 75 entrants for the first national Boxing Championship to be held since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in March, 2020. The TTBA is looking to hold the event from March 27-April 1 at the Pleasantville Indoor Facility.

“We planning the National Championships which we have not had in two years,” stated Forde,

“Right now, we going through the protocols,” he added.

Upcoming internationally for local boxers, is the Americas Boxing Confederation (AMBC) continental championships in Guayaquil, Ecuador from March 22 to April 2. Among those boxers in contention for a spot in the team are World Championships super-heavyweight bronze medallist Nigel Paul, Aaron Prince and Andrew Fermin, along with female boxers Tiana Guy and Faith Ramnath.

“It is an important tournament for us because it is a ranking tournament,” Forde said. “We want to go with seven boxers.”

Guy and Ramnath are also in line to participate at the World Female Championships in Turkey at the end of May, after which T&T have a quota of two male boxers and one female for the Commonwealth Games, to be held in Birmingham, England from July 28-August 8.

“The Continental Championships will more or less decide who will go to the Commonwealth Games, depending on how they perform at the Continental Championships,” stated Forde.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

DOING IT FOR DEON

DOING IT FOR DEON

Jerod Elcock captured the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Indoor Track and Field Championship men’s 60 metres title in Kansas, USA, on Saturday.

Elcock stopped the clock at a personal best 6.60 seconds for a comfortable victory in the championship race and in a social media post, he dedicated the win to the late Deon Lendore — his friend and Abilene Wildcats club-mate.

CONCACAF condemns Mexico football violence

CONCACAF has condemned the violence which left 26 people injured, including two critically, on Saturday when fans brawled during a football match in central Mexico.

The Liga MX match between the hosts Queretaro and Atlas from Guadalajara was suspended in the 62nd minute when fights broke out in the stands. Security personnel opened the gates to the field so that fans, including women and children, could escape the stands.

T&T players suffer in C’bean singles

NONE of the seven Trinidad and Tobago players was able to reach the singles knockout stage of the Caribbean Table Tennis Championships in Cuba.

In fact, Rheann Chung and Derron Douglas were the only ones able to win a match in the round-robin stage over the last two days.

Chung is a five-time champion, but she was already out of contention after losing her first two matches in Group 7 on Saturday night.

Junior boys struggle in Dom Rep

Junior boys struggle in Dom Rep

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s 16 and under boys were on the verge of going down when rain halted play on the opening day of the North, Central America and Caribbean pre-qualifying tournament for the Junior Davis Cup and Junior Billie Jean Cup yesterday in Dominican Republic.

After convincingly winning the opening singles match in the Junior Davis Cup fixture, the Costa Ricans were one game away from an unassailable 2-0 lead in the Group D fixture.

New direction

New direction

KERON “Ball Pest” Cummings is preparing for life after active football and is also seeking an opportunity to pass on the knowledge he has gained by opening his own football coaching school at Simeon Road, Petit Valley.