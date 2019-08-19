Charlotte Knaggs

LOST IN QUARTERS: Charlotte Knaggs

TRINIDAD and Tobago national champions Charlotte Knaggs and Chayse McQuan were eliminated at the quarter-final stage of the individual events during the CASA (Caribbean Area Squash Association) Championship yesterday in Guyana.

After a walkover victory in the first round and then a commanding 11-1, 11-9, 11-3 triumph over Jada Padmore-Smith of Barbados, Knaggs, a four-time national champ and two-time Under-17 and 19 winner in this tournament, was beaten 11-4, 11-5, 11-8 by Guyana’s Mary Fung-A-Fat in their battle for a place in the medal round.

After convincingly winning his first two matches in straight sets, McQuan ran into the most successful player male in the history of this tournament and was outclassed 11-2, 11-1, 11-4 by Chris Binnie. The 30-year-old Jamaican, who was ranked as high as 65th in the world last year, has won the title nine times, including the last eight editions.

The United States-based McQuan had brushed aside Colin Alexander of Bermuda 11[-2, 11-3, 11-5 in the first round on Sunday, and then came back in the night session to defeat Vincentian Jason Dolye 11-9, 11-3, 12-10 in the round of 16.

