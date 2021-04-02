National champs Nabeel, Carlista seeded to win in ‘East’

NATIONAL champions Carlista and Nabeel Mohammed (unrelated) are seeded to capture the main titles in the East Clubs Classified Tennis Tournament, which serves off today at Trinidad Country Club, Maraval.

Nabeel, who is attempting to capture the Division A crown for the second year in succession, is followed in the seeding by 2019 Tranquillity Open champion Akiel Duke, Keshan Moonasar and Richard Chung, winner of the inaugural edition of this tournament two years ago, respectively.