National champs Nabeel, Carlista seeded to win in ‘East’

NATIONAL champions Carlista and Nabeel Mohammed (unrelated) are seeded to capture the main titles in the East Clubs Classified Tennis Tournament, which serves off today at Trinidad Country Club, Maraval.
Nabeel, who is attempting to capture the Division A crown for the second year in succession, is followed in the seeding by 2019 Tranquillity Open champion Akiel Duke, Keshan Moonasar and Richard Chung, winner of the inaugural edition of this tournament two years ago, respectively.
Also included in the 32-draw is fifth-seeded Ethan Wong, who won the Under-18 crown in the Catch National Junior Championships yesterday, as well as former top player Seve Day in his first competition at home in a very long time.
Ella Carrington finished runner-up to Carlista in “Tranquil” in January and the “Catch” Under-16 runner-up is the No. 2 seed in the women’s draw. The quality field of eight also includes “Catch” Under-18 champ Aalisha Alexis, who lost to Carlista in the final of the last edition of the National Championships, in 2019.
National Over-35 champ Farah Chautilal is also there as well as 13-year-old Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph, who just secured the Under-14 and 16 “Catch” crowns but is drawn to play Carlista in the first round here.
Kale Dalla Costa is the not among the eight seeds in the B division, but the 12-year-old “Catch” Under-14 champ could be the one to beat in the massive 64-draw. There will also be Men’s and women’s C divisions singles draws as well as doubles action in all three divisions in the two-weekend tournament.
First serve today is 9 a.m.