National community mourns ‘Granny’

The Minister of Sport and the Sports Company were among a number of organisations and individuals mourning the passing of long distance running stalwart Lynette “Granny” Luces yesterday.
“Granny” died yesterday, aged 93.
Commenting on her death and that of former national footballer Larry Joseph who died on Wednesday, Minister Cudjoe said:“Today the entire sporting fraternity is plunged into mourning. Both “Granny” Luces and Larry Joseph have carved indelible marks in their respective disciplines, which will be hard to replicate. They were true sporting warriors, and the Government and people of Trinidad and Tobago are indeed grateful for their messages of hope, resilience, persistence and patriotism. May they rest in peace”.
Footballer Joseph was a member of the famous “1989 Strike Squad,” and played for Trinidad and Tobago’s 1990 Shell Caribbean Cup team and in the 1986 World Cup qualifying campaign. Joseph had a total of 30 caps for T&T and upon retiring he maintained an active presence in football, appearing in exhibition matches and serving on the panel of the “Field of Dreams” talk show.
And in marking Luces’s passing yesterday, the Sports Company of Trinidad and Tobago (SporTT) said via instagram that it, “mourns the loss of a legend in the local road racing community.”
Also sending condolences was the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee through its president Brian Lewis.
“Granny Luces is an inspiration. From her first marathon in 1984, she inspired many to get physically active and to not allow age to be an excuse or a barrier. She lived her life accepting no limits. May she rest in peace.”
Opposition leader Kamla Persad Bissessar also issued a statement.
“There is a saying that ‘not all heroes wear capes’ and Granny Luces proved that to be true with all her heroic performances as a veteran marathoner,” she said in part.
And Febeau/Bourg Mulatresse councillor Eldon Coker said of Luces:“She was a mentor to the youth. Trinidad and Tobago has lost its favourite granny. A nice personality. A warm spirit.”
Coker added: “People in San Juan were proud to call Granny their own. Granny had a special place in their hearts. We will miss Granny. I want to extend condolences to her family.”
Luces became an iconic local figure due to her participation in long distance races throughout Trinidad and Tobago and the world.
She began running at a late age and only made her marathon debut in 1983 at age 55. Proving that her will to compete was not limited by her age, Luces was ever-present on the local running circuit and inspired the Eastern Credit Union-sponsored Granny Luces Classic of 5k and 15k events. Luces achievements were celebrated in 2013 when she received the Hummingbird gold medal.