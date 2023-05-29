CHAYSE MCQUAN captured his third title in succession and Rhea Khan lifted her first trophy in a decade when the curtain fell on the National Squash Championship Sunday night at QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Indoor Racquet Centre, Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.
Khan, already the clear leader in national singles titles in any sport this country, edged Marie Claire Barcant 11-9, 11-7, 11-7, 5-11, 11-7 for a staggering 19th women’s gold medal.
McQuan completed his hat-trick in the men’s equivalent event with a clinical 11-8, 11-6, 11-5 triumph over Colin Ramasra, the player he defeated for his first title four years ago.
The United States-based player was then forced to wait two years to defend his title as the next two editions were cancelled because of the pandemic.
McQuan returned from his base in New York and struck gold again last year, but his emphatic performance on Sunday night against this country’s most successful player was arguably the best of his career.
Ramasra’s defeat in the 2019 final had come just one week before his wedding, and he was forced to withdraw from the tournament at the eleventh-hour last year.
The ten-time champ, once ranked in the top 150 in the world, doesn’t make excuses. But he recently turned 40 and was coming up against a very fit player nine years his junior.
With nine-time champ Dirk Prudent in her corner, Khan, who is more than twice the age of Barcant, gained revenge as the 23-year-old had beaten her in last year’s title match.
The 47-year-old former Caribbean badminton junior champ, who lifted her first squash national open trophy as a 14-year-old in 1990, had in fact lost four straight finals, after capturing her 18th title in her 22nd final in 2013.
Khan, who has made at least the final in 27 of her 28 appearances in this tournament, is well clear at the top in overall national singles titles.
Another squash player is second place on the list as Richard Hart was crowned champ on 13 occasions, including 12 in a row. Meanwhile, Aleena Edwards became the national table tennis champ for the 12th time in November.