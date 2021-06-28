National junior champ in JITIC main draw

JAEDA-LEE Daniel-Joseph qualified for the main draw of the of the Under-14 division of the leading junior tennis competition in the Central American and Caribbean Confederation (COTECC) yesterday in Guatemala.
After winning two of her first three matches over the first two days of the round-robin stage of the tournament known as JITIC, the national Under-14 and 16 champion whipped Guatemalan Alexandra Solares 6-1, 6-4 to finish second in Group 4. Daniel-Joseph was the only one of the eight-member Trinidad and Tobago team to qualify for the main draw at press time.
However, the fourth player in COTECC could be joined by Zachery Byng, who brushed aside Gianluigi Martini of Guatemala 6-1, 6-2 yesterday for his second victory after going down 6-3, 6-2 against Nicaraguan Jose-Paulo Lugo on Sunday night.
If Lugo defeated the winless Marcos Cordoba of Dominican Republic yesterday, he would join Martini and Byng on two wins and the photo-finish camera would decide the two qualifiers. But if he was upset, the fifth-ranked Byng would win the group from Martini.
T&T’s Cameron Wong is the top-ranked female player in COTECC, but she lost her first two matches and will have to settle for a place in the second draw. The national Under-18 runner-up defeated Maria Jose Suarez of Honduras 6-2, 6-4 in her Group B encounter.
Jordane Dookie, the third T&T female in the top-ten in COTECC at No. 7, was a 7-5, 6-1 winner over Sienna Poma of El Salvador for her second victory from four matches and third place in Group 7. Needing to win to finish second in Group 4 and qualify for the main draw, Isaiah Boxhill, a 6-4, 6-3 winner on Sunday night, was beaten 6-1, 6-1 by Mexican Paolo Garcia.
National Under-14 champ Kale Dalla Costa was also expected to finish third — in Group 6 — after dropping just one game to Costa Rican Ignacio Rozados yesterday.
Fellow 12-year-old Kayden Siewrattan finally got off the mark with a 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 victory yesterday, but Brianna Harricharan could not in the girls’ equivalent Group 8. The national Under-14 runner-up was beaten 6-2, 6-3. The main, second and consolation knockout draws will take place from today until the tournament concludes on Thursday.
The T&T players will then get just one day break before they line up in the North/Central America and the Caribbean pre-qualifying tournament for the Mayan World Cup at the same venue.