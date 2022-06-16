National netballers at Maloney today

GOALKEEPER Shaquan Greene-Noel has returned home from a great first season in England’s Vitality Netball Super League and is expected to rejoin the Trinidad and Tobago netball team for a warm-up match today from 4.45 p.m. at Maloney Indoor Sports arena.
Greene-Noel was named Player of the Year at her Wales-based Celtic Dragon club and was among the top defensive players in several categories.
T&T’s netballers are preparing for the Commonwealth Games with a series of practice matches. They played a male combined team on Monday, Tobago on Wednesday and Unity today, all at Maloney. They will also play the national Under-23 team next Wednesday, from 4.45 p.m. at Maloney.