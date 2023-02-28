Janae De Gannes

RISING STAR: Bishop Anstey High School pupil

Janae De Gannes.

Many of Trinidad and Tobago’s top junior athletes will be on show at the Dwight Yorke Stadium in Bacolet, Tobago, today and tomorrow, competing in the Secondary Schools’ Track & Field National Championships.

Rising star Janae De Gannes is among the athletes expected to do battle at the Yorke Stadium. The Bishop Anstey High School (BAHS), Port of Spain fifth former is listed for the girls’ 17+ 100 metres, 200m and long jump events.

Athletes qualified for Nationals through their performances at regional championship meets as well as the Relay Festival.

Action at the Yorke Stadium is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. each day.

‘Pres’ down Fatima in SSCL

Presentation College San Fernando now stand alone as the only unbeaten team in the PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) Premiership Division.

Khaleem Mohammed stood out for Pres Sando with both bat and ball as the South side defeated Fatima College by 64 runs to inch closer to clinching the SSCL title.

Pogba returns as Juve win Turin derby

Juventus continued their winning run in thrilling style after beating local rivals Torino 4-2 at home in Serie A yesterday to keep alive their faint hopes of finishing in the top four.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side, who had 15 points deducted by an Italian soccer court investigating the club’s transfer dealings, extended their league winning streak to four matches.

PROTEAS STILL IN CHARGE

Rejuvenated fast bowler Alzarri Joseph led a stirring West Indies resurgence after tea as the Caribbean side dominated the final session, to claw their back on the opening day of the first Test against South Africa, yesterday.

With the hosts coasting 206 for one at the second interval after choosing to bat first, the 26-year-old Joseph (3-60) struck key blows by removing century-maker Aiden Markram for 115 and captain Temba Bavuma for a two-ball ‘duck’, as South Africa lost seven wickets for 108 runs to limp to the close on 314 for eight.

T&T girls rout Curacao

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s girls’ Under-16 tennis team followed in the footsteps of their male counterparts on Monday night in Guatemala.

The trio of Jordane Dookie, Cameron Wong and Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith completed their rout of Curacao in their opening fixture of the North/Central America and the Caribbean pre-qualifying tournament for the Junior Billie Jean Cup.

T&T had also prevailed 3-0 – over Aruba – earlier in the day when the boys’ equivalent competition, for the Junior Davis Cup, got going.

Wong had given the girls the lead with a 6-2, 6-1 triumph before press time, and it got even better for T&T in Group D after that.

