Many of Trinidad and Tobago’s top junior athletes will be on show at the Dwight Yorke Stadium in Bacolet, Tobago, today and tomorrow, competing in the Secondary Schools’ Track & Field National Championships.
Rising star Janae De Gannes is among the athletes expected to do battle at the Yorke Stadium. The Bishop Anstey High School (BAHS), Port of Spain fifth former is listed for the girls’ 17+ 100 metres, 200m and long jump events.
Athletes qualified for Nationals through their performances at regional championship meets as well as the Relay Festival.
Action at the Yorke Stadium is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. each day.