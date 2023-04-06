National titles for Campbell-Smith sisters

CAMPBELL-SMITH sisters Abba and Rukha, captured singles titles in the first stage of the Catch National Junior Tennis Championships at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

Abba was in tremendous form yesterday as she secured the 12 and under crown with a 6-1, 6-2 triumph over Tobagonian Makeda Bain, who had been crowned ten and under champion when the tournament was last contested two years ago.

Rukha, who lifted the national Under-9 table tennis trophy in September, became the first champion of the tournament Wednesday

The eight-year-old did not have to exert herself in winning all three matches unchallenged over the first three days in a straight round-robin event en route to the ten and under crown.

The Campbell-Smith sisters were expected to sweep the three divisions, but Em-Miryam was stunned in Wednesday’s semi-finals by Gabriella Prince.

The 2021 12 and under champ followed up her triumph over the fourth-ranked player in COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) with an impressive 6-1, 6-3 victory over Madison Khan in the 14 and under final.

Josiah Hills, who was still six years old when he lifted the ten and under trophy four years ago, took down Nirav Dougdeen 6-2, 6-3 for the boys’ equivalent title.

Oliver Harrigan had edged Hills in the 12 and under semi-finals the day before after defeating 2021 ten and under champ Jaysean Wells in the first round.

But the grandson of former champion player Hugh Harrigan had to settle for silver yesterday as he was denied 6-4, 7-6 (7/5) by Jack Brown in the final.

And Ryan Steuart was the closest to perfect yesterday as he overwhelmed newcomer Djaiminha Lewis 4-0, 4-0 for the ten and under crown.

The red and orange ball competitions will take place from today until Sunday and the Under-16, 18 and 21 categories will get going the day after.

Boodoo stars as U-15s win 2nd match

Brendan Boodoo grabbed three wickets and scored 21 runs to keep the Trinidad and Tobago perfect in the Cricket West Indies Rising Stars Under-15 Championship yesterday, when they defeated the Windward Islands by seven wickets in a rain-reduced 20-over game.

Provisional approval has been granted by the Ministry of Sport and Community Development to facilitate Trinidad and Tobago’s participation at the 2023 Netball World Cup in South Africa, participation of T&T youth teams in regional Cricket West Indies youth tournaments and the Under-20 women’s football team’s participation in the CONCACAF Under-20 qualifiers in Curacao from April 14-23.

Former West Indies women’s captain Merissa Aguilleira is set to be the first female cricketer from the Caribbean to become an honorary life member of the Merylebone Cricket Club (MCC).

Aguilleira was one of 17 new honorary life members named by the club in a statement on Wednesday. She is also the only West Indies player on the list that also includes India’s MS Dhoni, England’s Eoin Morgan, South Africa’s Dale Styne and New Zealand’s Ross Taylor.

THE second stage of the Trinity Cup will get going tomorrow at the National Racquet Centre.

The ITF (International Tennis Federation) part of the tournament will conclude today with the finals of the 18 and under divisions, and the round-robin group phase in the 14 and under category will get the COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) stage going at 9 a.m. tomorrow.

The sport of cricket was among the beneficiaries of important financial assistance granted by the Sports Company of Trinidad and Tobago in conjunction with the Ministry of Sport and Community Development. And president of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board Azim Bassarath praised Minister Cudjoe and SporTT saying that the financial assistance will allow the TTCB to further advance their development plans.