National titles for Campbell-Smith sisters

CAMPBELL-SMITH sisters Abba and Rukha, captured singles titles in the first stage of the Catch National Junior Tennis Championships at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.
Abba was in tremendous form yesterday as she secured the 12 and under crown with a 6-1, 6-2 triumph over Tobagonian Makeda Bain, who had been crowned ten and under champion when the tournament was last contested two years ago.
Rukha, who lifted the national Under-9 table tennis trophy in September, became the first champion of the tournament Wednesday
The eight-year-old did not have to exert herself in winning all three matches unchallenged over the first three days in a straight round-robin event en route to the ten and under crown.
The Campbell-Smith sisters were expected to sweep the three divisions, but Em-Miryam was stunned in Wednesday’s semi-finals by Gabriella Prince.
The 2021 12 and under champ followed up her triumph over the fourth-ranked player in COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) with an impressive 6-1, 6-3 victory over Madison Khan in the 14 and under final.
Josiah Hills, who was still six years old when he lifted the ten and under trophy four years ago, took down Nirav Dougdeen 6-2, 6-3 for the boys’ equivalent title.
Oliver Harrigan had edged Hills in the 12 and under semi-finals the day before after defeating 2021 ten and under champ Jaysean Wells in the first round.
But the grandson of former champion player Hugh Harrigan had to settle for silver yesterday as he was denied 6-4, 7-6 (7/5) by Jack Brown in the final.
And Ryan Steuart was the closest to perfect yesterday as he overwhelmed newcomer Djaiminha Lewis 4-0, 4-0 for the ten and under crown.
The red and orange ball competitions will take place from today until Sunday and the Under-16, 18 and 21 categories will get going the day after.