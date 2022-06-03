‘Nationals’ back after two years

THE National Squash Championships will return after a two-year absence on Thursday at QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Indoor Racquet Centre, Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.

Joint Medical Products Caribbean Limited will be sponsoring the three-day competition, which will be known as the FAR-UVC Senior National Squash Championships.

The 2020 and last year’s edition of both the junior and senior “Nationals” were cancelled because of Covid-19, but the age-group tournament returned last month.

Charlotte Knaggs was crowned champion for the third time and Chayse McQuan denied Colin Ramasra a ninth title in the last open “Nationals” in 2019.

In addition to the women’s and men’s draws, there will also be action in the over-40 and 50 categories as well as events for novices (first-time competitors). Entries will close tomorrow.

MEDAL RUSH

MEDAL RUSH

NIKOLI BLACKMAN, the two-time First Citizens Sports Foundation Youth Sportsman of the Year, added another gold plus a silver to his haul as the Pan Am Aquatics Age-Group Swimming Championships continued yesterday at the National Aquatic Centre in Balmain, Couva.

Diaz, Waterman lead way for Panama over Costa Rica

Panama got second half goals from Ismael Diaz and Cecilio Waterman to claim a 2-0 win over Costa Rica in the opening match of Group B, in League A of the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League on Thursday night at the Estadio Rommel Fernandez in Panama City, Panama.

T&T dismissed for 218, rain wreaks havoc

Inclement weather continued to affect the final round of matches in the West Indies Championship with just 20.2 overs being bowled at the Queen’s Park Oval yesterday as the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force were dismissed for 218 before Guyana Harpy Eagles reached 30 without loss when play was called off.

Powell, Shepherd to link up with West Indies in Pakistan

Neither Rovman Powell nor Romario Shepherd will take any part in the three-match One-Day International series against the Netherlands which concludes today, due to visa issues.

Cricket West Indies belatedly announced yesterday that both players were still in London awaiting visas, following their campaign in the Indian Premier League which wrapped up last week. They will now fly directly to Pakistan where West Indies will clash with the hosts from June 8-12.

Golden Ahye

Golden Ahye

Michelle-Lee Ahye bolted to gold at the Irena Szewińska Memorial meet in Bydgoszcz, Poland, yesterday.

Sporting her trademark bright red dreadlocks, Ahye emerged victorious in the women’s 100 metres final, the Trinidad and Tobago sprint star getting to the line in a meet record time of 11.17 seconds. Vitoria Rosa was well beaten into second, the Brazilian clocking 11.32. Third spot, meanwhile, went to Gambia’s Gina Bass in 11.33.