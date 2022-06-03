‘Nationals’ back after two years

THE National Squash Championships will return after a two-year absence on Thursday at QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Indoor Racquet Centre, Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.
Joint Medical Products Caribbean Limited will be sponsoring the three-day competition, which will be known as the FAR-UVC Senior National Squash Championships.
The 2020 and last year’s edition of both the junior and senior “Nationals” were cancelled because of Covid-19, but the age-group tournament returned last month.
Charlotte Knaggs was crowned champion for the third time and Chayse McQuan denied Colin Ramasra a ninth title in the last open “Nationals” in 2019.
In addition to the women’s and men’s draws, there will also be action in the over-40 and 50 categories as well as events for novices (first-time competitors). Entries will close tomorrow.