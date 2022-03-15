‘Nationals’ held 2-2 by South

Trinidad and Tobago’s “National Pool” of players comprising T&T’s senior men and under-20 national footballers were held 2-2 by the Southern FA when the T&T Football Association (TTFA) zonal match-ups continued at the Ato Boldon Stadium on Sunday.
The “Nationals” opened the series with a 5-0 win over Eastern Counties two Sundays ago.
Angus Eve, coach of the T&T senior men and under-20 national football teams, is using the tournament to prepare locally-based players eligible for both teams for upcoming competitions.
The “National Pool” comprised 14 national under-20 footballers, along with 10 senior national players. The two national groups are training and playing together in preparation for two separate tournaments, Concacaf Under-20 Championships and Concacaf Nations League, both due to take place in mid-year.