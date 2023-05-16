NATHANIEL “Natty” JAMES has been named the Trinidad and Tobago Premier football league’s Sunshinesnackstt Power Up Player of the Week, earning a $500 cheque.
James, 18, has scored in six of Club Sando’s last seven matches, all victories. During the run, James netted 12 goals. He scored twice against Prisons when his club Tigers Tanks Club Sando won 3-2 last time out. He got the lone goal in a 1-0 win over Cunupia FC, netted twice against Central FC (5-1) and had a hat-trick over Morvant Caledonia United (3-1). He missed out when the also in-form Alvin Jones scored the lone goal when Club Sando edged Morvant Caledonia United for a second time, 1-0, but netted twice when they defeated Central FC 4-1 and once in a 3-2 win, again over Central.
Coached by former national striker Cornell Glen, Club Sando have lost just once this season when doing down 2-1 to Police FC.
TTPFL RESULTS:
Sunday
Club Sando 3 (Nathaniel James 38th-pen, 40th, Alvin Jones 10th) Prisons Service 0
Saturday
Morvant Caledonia AIA 3 (Tyrice Dennis 36th & 59th, Malachi Celestine 80th) La Horquetta Rangers 2 (Kadeem Corbin 54th, Tyrone Charles 84th)
AC Port of Spain 3, Sedale Mc Lean 29th & 73rd, Maurice Ford 47th) San Juan Jabloteh 1 (Jercole Pierre 60th)
Defence Force 2 (Jameel Cooper 39th, Reon Moore 68th) Cunupia FC 0
Point Fortin Civic 0 W Connection 0
TTPFL STANDINGS
Team P W D L GF GA GD PTS
AC POS 15 13 0 2 40 10 +30 39
Club Sando FC 15 12 2 1 34 13 +21 38
Defence Force 14 11 1 2 33 10 +23 34
L.H Rangers 13 10 1 2 39 16 +23 31
Central FC 14 7 1 6 26 23 +3 22
Police FC 13 6 1 6 25 24 +1 19
W Connection 15 5 3 7 14 19 -5 18
Point Fortin Civic 15 3 3 9 9 18 -9 12
Morvant Caledonia 15 3 2 10 16 35 -19 11
Prisons Service FC 15 3 2 10 8 35 -27 11
Jabloteh 15 2 2 11 15 34 -19 8
Cunupia FC 15 2 2 11 8 30 -22 8