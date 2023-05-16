NATHANIEL “Natty” JAMES has been named the Trinidad and Tobago Premier football league’s Sunshinesnackstt Power Up Player of the Week, earning a $500 cheque.

James, 18, has scored in six of Club Sando’s last seven matches, all victories. During the run, James netted 12 goals. He scored twice against Prisons when his club Tigers Tanks Club Sando won 3-2 last time out. He got the lone goal in a 1-0 win over Cunupia FC, netted twice against Central FC (5-1) and had a hat-trick over Morvant Caledonia United (3-1). He missed out when the also in-form Alvin Jones scored the lone goal when Club Sando edged Morvant Caledonia United for a second time, 1-0, but netted twice when they defeated Central FC 4-1 and once in a 3-2 win, again over Central.

Coached by former national striker Cornell Glen, Club Sando have lost just once this season when doing down 2-1 to Police FC.

TTPFL RESULTS:

Sunday

Club Sando 3 (Nathaniel James 38th-pen, 40th, Alvin Jones 10th) Prisons Service 0

Saturday

Morvant Caledonia AIA 3 (Tyrice Dennis 36th & 59th, Malachi Celestine 80th) La Horquetta Rangers 2 (Kadeem Corbin 54th, Tyrone Charles 84th)

AC Port of Spain 3, Sedale Mc Lean 29th & 73rd, Maurice Ford 47th) San Juan Jabloteh 1 (Jercole Pierre 60th)

Defence Force 2 (Jameel Cooper 39th, Reon Moore 68th) Cunupia FC 0

Point Fortin Civic 0 W Connection 0

TTPFL STANDINGS

Team P W D L GF GA GD PTS

AC POS 15 13 0 2 40 10 +30 39

Club Sando FC 15 12 2 1 34 13 +21 38

Defence Force 14 11 1 2 33 10 +23 34

L.H Rangers 13 10 1 2 39 16 +23 31

Central FC 14 7 1 6 26 23 +3 22

Police FC 13 6 1 6 25 24 +1 19

W Connection 15 5 3 7 14 19 -5 18

Point Fortin Civic 15 3 3 9 9 18 -9 12

Morvant Caledonia 15 3 2 10 16 35 -19 11

Prisons Service FC 15 3 2 10 8 35 -27 11

Jabloteh 15 2 2 11 15 34 -19 8

Cunupia FC 15 2 2 11 8 30 -22 8

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

COACH PHIL

COACH PHIL

In search of a fifth Caribbean Premier League T20 title, the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) have continued to shake things up, with Phil Simmons joining the franchise as their new head coach.

The addition to the TKR family was announced yesterday by the organisation, with skipper Kieron Pollard hoping the former West Indies head coach can bring some smiles and exciting results back to the Trinidad-based franchise.

Army edge Rangers 1-0

TERMINIX LA Horquetta Rangers suffered successive Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) defeats when edged 1-0 by THE Defence Force in a rescheduled match, yesterday, at the Police Academy ground.

The decisive moment came when captain and central defender Justin Garcia convert a penalty following a foul by Rangers right-back Caleb Sturge on Army midfielder Jameel Cooper.

New rankings system launched

CONCACAF launched yesterday an innovative, new ranking system for clubs and leagues in the confederation that will help determine draw seedings for its Champions League and other new tournaments.

The new rankings will be an important part of revamped club ecosystem in CONCACAF and will come into effect from the start of the new Central American and Caribbean Cup tournaments and onwards, and the expanded Champions League next year.

RADO focus on compliance, education and testing over the next six months

Compliance with the world anti-doping code will be high on the agenda of the Caribbean Regional Anti-Doping Organisation (RADO) with education, testing, and training a critical part of the focus.

This is one of the developments coming out of the Caribbean RADO annual general meeting staged in Port of Spain earlier this month.

‘Calypso Girls’ fine-tune ahead of CAC Games

‘Calypso Girls’ fine-tune ahead of CAC Games

Trinidad and Tobago’s netballers will compete at the 2023 Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games, scheduled to take place in San Salvador, where the sport of netball will be contested for the very first time.

The team will use the CAC tournament, between June 23-July 8, as preparation for the Vitality Netball World Cup which takes place in Cape Town, South Africa, from July 28 to August 6.

McKenzie, ‘Chanders’ anchor strong start for Windies ‘A’ in 1st ‘Test’

McKenzie, ‘Chanders’ anchor strong start for Windies ‘A’ in 1st ‘Test’

Half-centuries from openers Kirk McKenzie and Tagenarine Chanderpaul enabled West Indies “A” to make a strong start to their “Test” series against hosts Bangladesh “A” yesterday before adverse weather halted their progress.

McKenzie led the way with 86 and Chanderpaul was not out on 70 — and the Caribbean side reached 220 for two in their first innings before rain stopped play about an hour early on the first day of the four-day, first-class match at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.