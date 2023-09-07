“NATTY” STRIKES

NATHANIEL “Natty” JAMES made a dream debut as Trinidad and stole a late and dramatic 1-0 home win over Curacao in their opening League A match of the 2023-2024 CONCACAF Nations League last night, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium.
Playing his first senior international, the 19-year-old Club Sando striker was on spot, when burying a low shot past keeper Trevor Doornbusch in the 87th minute. Another relative newcomer and substitute left-back Andre Raymond made the cross, Ryan Telfer headed it down, and James needed just a second to decisively drive the ball in.
At the other end, it also took another piece of brilliance from goalkeeper Denzil Smith, another relative newcomer to keep T&T ahead, the Club Sando keeper pulling off a match-saving stop in the 90th minute.
T&T’s exhilarating moment only came after a full shift of hard defending. It was one where the Soca Warriors were forced to defend heavily, especially in the first half, before being more dangerous in the second. Only one goal was ever going to win the match and it went to the home team.
The Soca Warriors went in after the first half goalless, thanks mainly to a strong defensive performance. Curacao dominated possession, showing the benefit of having experienced and quality footballers like captain Leandro Bacuna, who played last season in the English Premier League with Watford and others who have been with top clubs worldwide.
T&T offered nothing up front for the first quarter-hour, until Telfer ran onto Neveal Hackshaw’s precise over-the-top pass, got by defender Juriën Gaari, but lost composure when it was time to strike.
Curacao deliberately probed the wide positions, with right-back Shannon Gomez put under constant pressure by Kenji Gorre, the Qatar-based midfield who played five years at Swansea in England and another three with Portuguese giants Boavista (2021-2023). Likewise, left-winger winger Kaile Auvray spent a lot of the first half defending, something he does not particularly like. But T&T did not break, and even with almost two-thirds possession, Curacao had almost no menacing shots at rookie goalkeeper Smith.
What the Soca Warriors did well, was win free-kicks and corners; Curacao stopping every attempt to go forward made by the elusive Auvray and diligent, hard-working striker Malcolm Shaw. As a result, captain Aubrey David got the chance to loop three headers over the bar from Telfer’s corners, and when Shaw spectacularly scored with a bicycle kick late in the first half, the goal was disallowed, defender Justin Garcia adjudged to have climbed all over his marker before redirecting a header towards Shaw.
Typically, it was Auvrey’s forward running which almost gave the Soca Warriors a breakthrough, when cutting inside and just missing the far corner in the 52nd minute. Twenty minutes later, substitute Reon Moore was sprung by Telfer’s pass down the middle but put a lot shot wide, possibly the best chance of the match, until James’ late winner.
TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO:
22. Denzil Smith (Gk), 2.Aubrey David (C), 3.Ross Russell (6 Andre Raymond -69), 7.Ryan Telfer, 14.Shannon Gomez, 17.Justin García, 8.Daniel Phillips, 15.Neveal Hackshaw, 18.Andre Rampersad, 20. Kaile Auvray, 19. Malcolm Shaw (13 Reon Moore-69th). Subs: 1 Christopher Biggette, 21.Jabari St Hillaire, 4.Jesse Williams, 12.Kareem Moses, 5.Kevon Goddard, 10.Duane Muckette, 11. Nathaniel James, 16.Michel Poon-Angeron, 23 Kristian Lee-Him, 9.Brent Sam.