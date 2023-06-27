‘Natty’ takes Golden Boot

NATHANIEL “Natty” JAMES has ended the Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) Tier One league season with the Golden Boot.
The former Queen’s Royal College and Trinidad and Tobago National Under-20 striker, ended the truncated league season with 15 goals from 22 matches, his last coming on Saturday for Tiger Tanks Club Sando in a 2-0 win over Heritage Petroleum Point Fortin Civic.
James finished atop the goal-scoring charts, two clear of Atualla Guerra (13) of Terminix La Horquetta Rangers, with Brent Sam of champions Defence Force third with 12 goals. James, 18, is the son of Mark James, the former Malick Senior Comprehensive record goal-scorer. The younger James began his club career as a 15-year-old playing for W Connection in the TT Pro League.