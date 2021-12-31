NBFTT to hold screening for upcoming tournaments

Following its recent return to international competition—through the 2021 FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup (Senior Male & Female) and the 2021 Junior Pan American Games (U-23 Male), the National Basketball Federation of Trinidad and Tobago (NBFTT) has now set its sights on preparing for the Centrobasket Under-15 Championship (Male and Female), scheduled for July 25-31, 2022, as well as the Women’s Centrobasket Qualifiers, July 13-18, 2022.
According to the NBFTT, while details are still being finalised in line with staff appointments, invitations have been extended to eligible players to register online to participate in the respective national screenings.
Speaking on the recent developments, NBFTT president Claire Mitchell said: “This is an exciting time for basketball. The federation has worked hard on its compliance issues, its funding issues and its overall administrative, capacity-building initiatives.”
She further explained: “Our work has translated into achievement of our strategic goals; 2022 is our year to reap the benefits of our tenacity and dedication to the enhancement of the sport.”
In line with its calendar of events, the federation will also be preparing for possible participation in the Centrobasket Under-17 Qualifiers in April 2022. It is anticipated that eligible members of the currently assembled male and female national Under-17 teams will provide the foundation of the team, with supplementary screening to be done to assess other eligible candidates.
Next, the federation plans to hold screening for the FIBA Male Pre-Qualifiers which will occur in July 2022. This pre-qualifier has replaced the Men’s CBC tournament. Trinidad and Tobago’s men have not participated in this tournament since 2010.