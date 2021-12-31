NBFTT to hold screening for upcoming tournaments

Veteran all-rounder Paul Stirling is one of two Ireland players who have tested posi­tive for Covid-19, and are like­ly to miss the opening mat­ches of the four-match white-­ball series against West Indies starting this month in Jamaica.

The 31-year-old, a right-­hander with over 7,000 runs in the white-ball format who also bowls off-spin, returned a positive test along with fast bowler Shane Getkate, in the final round of testing before the contingent’s scheduled departure for the Caribbean yesterday.