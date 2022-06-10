NCAA bronze

Tyra Gittens captured women’s long jump bronze at the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division 1 Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon, USA, on Thursday.
Gittens produced a wind-assisted 6.57 metres leap to secure third spot, the University of Texas senior finishing behind American Jasmine Moore, the winner at 6.72, and Ghana’s Deborah Acquah (6.60).
Gittens, the only Trinidad and Tobago athlete competing in an individual event on Thursday, also had a wind-legal 6.47m leap in the competition. Last year, Gittens earned silver in the NCAA Outdoor Championship long jump with a 6.68m effort. At the time, she was a student at Texas A&M University, but then transferred to University of Texas.
Gittens will be back in action today in the high jump. She bagged bronze in the event at the 2021 edition of the meet with a 1.87m clearance.
Leah Bertrand will also be on show today at the NCAA Championships. Bertrand anchored Ohio State University to third spot in the third women’s 4x100 metres semi-final heat. Ohio State clocked 43.11 seconds to secure their championship race lane on time. Bertrand and her teammates had the sixth fastest time in the semis. Naomi Campbell’s Purdue University were disqualified in heat three.
In the opening semi, Ayla Stanisclaus ran the third leg for seventh-placed University of Alabama and Akilah Lewis performed second leg duties for eighth-placed University of Minnesota.
Alabama clocked 43.85 seconds for 15th spot overall, while Minnesota were 17th at 44.08. The top nine teams progressed to the final.
University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff junior Safiya John started the women’s heptathlon yesterday. The seven-discipline event will be completed today.