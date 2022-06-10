NCAA bronze

West Indies suffered their tenth straight One-Day International series defeat to Pakistan yesterday after botching a gettable target and slumping to a heavy 120-run loss in the arid heat of Multan.

In pursuit of 276, they looked to be on course when they stormed to 72 for one in the tenth over but flattered to deceive, losing their last nine wickets for 84 runs as left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz scythed through the innings to end with four for 19 from ten overs.