Nedd, Ramroop shine at Cycling Champs

JELANI NEDD and Javon Ramroop were crowned national champions in the Juvenile division after the first two days of The Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation (TTCF) National Track Championships for Tinymites, Juveniles, and Masters at the National Cycling Centre (NCC) which continued Friday night in Balmain, Couva.
On Thursday’s opening night, Nedd of Arima Wheelers beat Ramroop, an Evolution Cycling Academy (ECA) rider, into second in the scratch event, with Nedd’s teammate Zion Lucas taking third.
Ramroop (43 pts) returned Friday night to claim the points race title, defeating Lucas (29) and Hummingbird International (HI) cyclist Andre Samuel (18). Nedd took the keirin title from Ramroop once more in the programme’s final event Friday. Lucas again copped third.
Arima Wheelers also experienced more success at the Tinymite level, with Kafele Desomareaux collecting three wins to date in the points race, scratch, and keirin.
The trio of Desomareaux, Nedd, and Lucas easily claimed the Juvenile team sprint national title, clocking 52.37 seconds ahead of the team of PSL pair Tristan Jaichan and Stephan Mangroo, and Ramroop. They stopped the clock in 57.31 seconds, with a HI squad of Elijah James, Adrian Sanchez and Samuel copping bronze in 1:01.78.
In the Masters 60-69, another Wheelers’ cyclist, Joel Browne, also swept the gold medals in the scratch, points, and keirin.
Southclaine’s Kelvin Caesar won two gold medals in the Masters 70-plus, taking the scratch and points race titles, while there were three different winners in the Masters 50-59.
Raiders Cycling Club’s Ronald Melville beat the competition in the scratch race, while he played second fiddle to ECA’s Ancil Roberts in the points race. And HI’s Rocky Hosein climbed the top rostrum of the medal podium for the keirin.