Nelson sinks Wallace’s club

Dylan Carter exited the Olympic Games Men’s 100 metres Freestyle event here in Tokyo, Japan, yesterday. Carter touched the wall in 48.66 seconds for third spot in heat six.

The Trinidad and Tobago swimmer was 22nd overall, missing out on a top-16 finish and a lane in the semi-final round. “This was my best time since the pandemic by a lot,” Carter told the Express. “Season’s best by almost a second.”