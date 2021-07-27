Nelson sinks Wallace’s club

Shimona Nelson

MOBBED: Jamaican Shimona Nelson, third from left, is mobbed by her Collingwood Magpies teammates after her 69-point performance in a 75-68 upset win over Samantha Wallace’s New South Wales Swifts in Australia’s Suncorp Super Netball, yesterday.

A powerhouse shooting performance from Jamaican Shimona Nelson inspired Collingwood Magpies to an upset 75-68 victory over Samantha Wallace’s NSW Swifts, reviving hopes of an unlikely push for a Super Netball semi-final berth.

Jamaican Nelson poured in a career-best 69 goals at Brisbane’s Nissan Arena yesterday, as the Magpies produced their best four-quarter performance of the season. And while they still face an uphill battle to pinch a play-off spot, wins over fellow top-four combatants Queensland Firebirds and West Coast Fever in their last two games would give them an outside chance.

“Words can’t actually express how I feel, to be honest,” Nelson said after smashing her previous-high mark of 55 goals in the win. My performance was based on just wanting to give it all for my team at this point because we know we have the capabilities of making the finals.”

The loss dropped the Swifts from second to third position. The top four teams, comprising the Fever, Giants, Swifts and Lightning are all balanced on 28 points, with the Fever and Swifts having played a match more.

The match marked Australia’s Suncorp Super Netball’s return to competition after coronavirus restrictions in multiple states saw six interstate clubs — from the eight-team league — relocate to Queensland for a second consecutive season.

Collingwood Magpies are eight points off the pace in sixth position, but the victory has kept alive their slim hopes of getting a top four spot and contesting the finals playoffs. The clash featured Trinidadian Wallace and her Magpies compatriot Kalifa McCollin, the back-up goal-shoot to Nelson. With Nelson having the game of her life, McCollin saw no action, but was involved in the celebrations afterwards.

When the teams met two months earlier, Wallace led the Swifts to a comfortable 62-53 win after scoring a game-high 49 total points, comprising 43 regular goals and three super shots which accounted for another six points. Nelson scored 41 regular (single point) goals.

However, on Tuesday night Wallace got limited playing time, while Sophie Garbin was given the leading role at goal-shoot and netted 34 times, missing just one attempt.

With head coach Briony Akle still completing her Covid-19 isolation period in Adelaide, the Swifts made a disastrous start with numerous unforced turnovers resulting in goals as the Magpies skipped ahead by ten.

Wallace had just five regular shots, converting all, and also netted half of her ten attempts from outside the shooting court, as the Swifts desperately tried to claw their way back in the final quarter.

The Swifts trailed for the opening three quarters, only winning the fourth 21-17.

