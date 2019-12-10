Nero lowers national marathon mark

TONYA NERO, Trinidad and Tobago’s premier female distance runner, rewrote the record books when she broke her own national marathon record, producing a two hours, 42 minutes and 58 seconds clocking, last Sunday.
Competing at the California International Marathon in Sacramento, California, Nero finished 24th overall in the women’s race but had the distinction of improving on her 2:43.14, set in 2012. The new mark also represents a new personal best for her.
The race was won by Jane Kibii, a Kenyan-born US athlete who covered the 26.2-mile event in 2:29.31, ahead of her countrywomen Obsie Birru (2:30.25) and Meriah Earle (2:34.35).
After the event Nero posted the following statement on her Facebook page. “PR and new national record for Trinidad and Tobago at the California International Marathon.
“Just want to say thank you to my coach, Kirk Hunter, for planning all my workouts and encouraging me for all these years. Thank you to everyone who bought headbands or contributed in some way to make my trip possible and a great experience.
“Thanks to all who were supporting back at home. And most of all, thanks to God for keeping my heart beating throughout the race.”
In addition to the marathon, Nero holds national records in the 5,000m (16:01), 10,000m (33:11) and the half marathon (1:15.13).