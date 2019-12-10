Tonya Nero

IMPROVED HER OWN NATIONAL RECORD: Tonya Nero

TONYA NERO, Trinidad and Tobago’s premier female distance runner, rewrote the record books when she broke her own national marathon record, producing a two hours, 42 minutes and 58 seconds clocking, last Sunday.

Competing at the California International Marathon in Sacramento, California, Nero finished 24th overall in the women’s race but had the distinction of improving on her 2:43.14, set in 2012. The new mark also represents a new personal best for her.

The race was won by Jane Kibii, a Kenyan-born US athlete who covered the 26.2-mile event in 2:29.31, ahead of her countrywomen Obsie Birru (2:30.25) and Meriah Earle (2:34.35).

After the event Nero posted the following statement on her Facebook page. “PR and new national record for Trinidad and Tobago at the California International Marathon.

“Just want to say thank you to my coach, Kirk Hunter, for planning all my workouts and encouraging me for all these years. Thank you to everyone who bought headbands or contributed in some way to make my trip possible and a great experience.

“Thanks to all who were supporting back at home. And most of all, thanks to God for keeping my heart beating throughout the race.”

In addition to the marathon, Nero holds national records in the 5,000m (16:01), 10,000m (33:11) and the half marathon (1:15.13).

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Wong makes two national teams

CAMERON WONG was the only Trinidad and Tobago player to earn selection recently for two of the leading junior team tournaments on next year’s international tennis calendar.

Nero lowers national marathon mark

Nero lowers national marathon mark

TONYA NERO, Trinidad and Tobago’s premier female distance runner, rewrote the record books when she broke her own national marathon record, producing a two hours, 42 minutes and 58 seconds clocking, last Sunday.

WI READY

WI READY

Kieron Pollard returns to what has become his home away from home and West Indies coach Phil Simmons believes the West Indies captain’s familiarity and knowledge of the conditions with the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will be invaluable in today’s T20 series decider against India at that venue.

Starblazers exit Grand Slam

Starblazers exit Grand Slam

UDECOTT North Starblazers were knocked out of the Courts Grand Slam T20 Women’s Franchise tournament after they were beaten by defending champions LCB Contractors Central Sharks by six wickets in the penultimate round of matches on Monday at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva.

‘Instant’ isn’t everything

‘Instant’ isn’t everything

It seems like a world away now but I still remember the days when TV stations used to sign off, you know when the screen was full of those vertical bars in different colours?

T&T boxers tops in C’bean

T&T boxers tops in C’bean

Hosts Trinidad and Tobago picked up eight gold medals as they topped the 2019 version of the Caribbean Boxing Championships, beating Barbados into second and Guyana into third at the Championships which ended on Sunday at the National Cycling Centre.