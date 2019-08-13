NETBALL FESTIVAL

Trinidad and Tobago will host the Americas World Youth Netball qualifiers next July, twinning the occasion with 1979 World Netball 40th anniversary celebrations, for which 2019 Netball World Cup champions New Zealand, and runners-up Australia have been invited.
Trinidad and Tobago Netball Association (TTNA) president Dr Patricia Butcher said yesterday that following a recent executive meeting, a decision was taken to host the America World Cup qualifiers, for which some 10 national teams have already indicated interest in participating.