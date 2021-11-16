Netball stalwart Archer passes on

MARTHA ARCHER has passed. Tobago-born Archer, 68, was a former president of the Trinidad and Tobago Netball Association (TTNA).
On hearing of her passing, the TTNA stated: “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of a netball legend, past president of the Trinidad and Tobago Netball Association Inc., Executive Member of the @americasnetball and life long supporter of the sport. We express our deepest condolences to her Family, friends and loved ones.”
Archer served for two decades as Tobago Netball Association president and was also elevated to TTNA president and regionally as Americas Federation of Netball Associations (AFNA) vice-president.