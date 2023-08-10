Netballers end with a win

Team TTO concluded their campaign in the Commonwealth Youth games netball Fast 5 competition, in the seventh position in the eight-team competition, when they defeated St Vincent and the Grenadines 25-13 yesterday afternoon, at the indoor facility of the Shaw Park Complex in Tobago.
It was Team TTO’s only victory in the competition, having lost their previous four games.
Australia, who humiliated TTO 64-2 on Wednesday, emerged as the champions, defeating South Africa 39-29. England overcame Scotland 34-29 for the bronze medal.
Across at the beach volleyball at the Black Rock Beach Facility, Canada swept the men’s and women’s gold medals.
The pair of Oliver Toomes and Andon Kiriakou posted a straight-set victory over England’s Peter Soczewka and Rob Morgan to claim the men’s crown. New Zealand grabbed the bronze when Calum Stewart and Juraj Krajci edged the Cyprus duo of Alexis Savvidis and Anninos Chrysosotomou 2-1.
In the women’s competition, Canada’s Calinda Kok and Katarina Drozd dominated the Australian pair of Jasmine Rayner and Cameron Zajer 2-0.
New Zealand also took the bronze in the women’s competition when Kiana Stevenson and Tineke Hinton beat Kenya’s Sharon Arusei and Abigael Chesebe.
The Trinbago CYG concludes today with the closing ceremony scheduled for Heritage Park, Pigeon Point.