Netballers end with a win

Team TTO concluded their campaign in the Commonwealth Youth games netball Fast 5 competition, in the seventh position in the eight-team competition, when they defeated St Vincent and the Grenadines 25-13 yesterday afternoon, at the indoor facility of the Shaw Park Complex in Tobago.

It was Team TTO’s only victory in the competition, having lost their previous four games.

Australia, who humiliated TTO 64-2 on Wednesday, emerged as the champions, defeating South Africa 39-29. England overcame Scotland 34-29 for the bronze medal.

Across at the beach volleyball at the Black Rock Beach Facility, Canada swept the men’s and women’s gold medals.

The pair of Oliver Toomes and Andon Kiriakou posted a straight-set victory over England’s Peter Soczewka and Rob Morgan to claim the men’s crown. New Zealand grabbed the bronze when Calum Stewart and Juraj Krajci edged the Cyprus duo of Alexis Savvidis and Anninos Chrysosotomou 2-1.

In the women’s competition, Canada’s Calinda Kok and Katarina Drozd dominated the Australian pair of Jasmine Rayner and Cameron Zajer 2-0.

New Zealand also took the bronze in the women’s competition when Kiana Stevenson and Tineke Hinton beat Kenya’s Sharon Arusei and Abigael Chesebe.

The Trinbago CYG concludes today with the closing ceremony scheduled for Heritage Park, Pigeon Point.

Makaira Wallace finished strong for Trinidad and Tobago as the curtain came down on Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG) cycling action at the National Cycling Centre, in Couva, yesterday.

Trinidad and Tobago Under-15 boys footballers ended the 2023 CONCACAF Boys Under-15 Championship which a 3-0 victory over Qatar yesterday, in the Dominican Republic.

T&T made a quick start and were ahead by two goals after six minutes, Nkosi Foncette (2nd) and Jonathan Mason (6th), with his second goal in as many days getting the goals. Keston Richards added a third in the 22nd minute.

Multiple Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG) medal winner, Nikoli Blackman and some of his fellow athletes yesterday got a chance to speak with some of their peers when the British High Commission and the Heroes Foundation hosted “Conversations on Sports and Mental Health” at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s.

JORDANE DOOKIE will attempt to capture her second doubles title in a week, when the curtain falls on the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Junior Tournament in St Vincent today.

After taking down the top seeds in straight sets on Wednesday, the Trinidad and Tobago player and Barbadian Serena Bryan whipped Anastasia Ganja of Moldova and New Zealand’s Dallas King-Ehau 7-5, 6-0 in yesterday 18 and under semi-finals.

THE imbroglio between the newly elected Southern Football Association (SFA) executive and South football referees took a downward turn over the weekend, when the match officials failed to turn-up, leading to the cancellation of all matches.