ROBERT PRIMUS is now a 30-year-old and is eager to make up for time lost from the national football team due to a series of injuries.
Having been one of this country’s best prospects in his youth, mainly injury has seen the central defender make just about half a dozen senior national team appearances.
Primus represented Trinidad and Tobago at two youth FIFA World Cups, in 2007 (Under-17) and 2009 (Under-20), but his potential for the senior team has largely been unfulfilled due to three anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries, which have kept him out of the game at vital points in his career.
Having begun his professional career with San Juan Jabloteh in 2008, Primus spent five years with Aktobe in the Kazakhstan Premier League, where he suffered two ACL injuries. Returning home in 2016, he had stints with local clubs Caledonia AIA and Central FC, before heading to Belarus when joining Slutsk for a season in 2018 and is now with Bengaluru United, his third Indian club.
Primus is now fully fit and had his first involvement with the senior national team in a while as part of coach Terry Fenwick’s training squad.
“It feels really great,” Primus said of his return to the national team fold. “Every players wants to be in the national team so I am very happy that I was granted the chance to be back in the team and training with the guys.”
Primus said it has taken strong will-power to have continued playing football despite his injuries.
“It (is) all about mental toughness,” Primus said. “I never once thought about giving up.”
Primus was philosophical about his injuries and believes it comes with playing professional football.
“My advice is to never give up. Keep working and you will reach where you want to be, once you don’t give up,” he declared. “I had three ACL surgeries and I am back full hundred per cent and I want to go forward from here.”
Primus has a long history with national coach Terry Fenwick, having gotten his introduction to professional football under the Englishman at San Juan Jabloteh, where he played both Pro League matches and Caribbean Football Union club qualifiers.
Primus is thrilled that Fenwick had begun the preparation process for next year’s busy football year comprising Concacaf Gold Cup, FIFA World Cup qualifiers and Concacaf Nation League matches.
“I think it’s very important to be back training because all the national teams are up and active. So why shouldn’t we be as well,’Primus queried. “The guys are here training and we can go forward from now.”