GOALKEEPEER Marvin Phillip expects that his Trinidad and Tobago teammates will put everything into their opening 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup qualifier on Friday — a new beginning for the Soca Warriors following an early first round exit from World Cup qualifying earlier this month.
T&T’s senior men’s team take on improved Montserrat on Friday in the first of two elimination round qualifiers in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA. A win will send them to another eliminator against the winners between Cuba and French Guiana on July 6, with the victorious team going onto the Gold Cup group stage and an opening round match against defending champions Mexico on July 10.
Phillip was part of the last two T&T teams which reached the Gold Cup quarter-finals in 2013 and 2015 under coach Stephen Hart. He said the present bunch needed to take one match at a time and get through the qualifiers first, before thinking of the tournament itself. However, Phillip thinks his teammates are motivated and working hard at implementing coach Angus Eve’s game plan.
“It’s tough out there on the training pitch,” he said, “and all these things auger well going into the game.”
“This tournament (Gold Cup) is the second highest tournament for us,” Phillip added. “Bowing out in World Cup qualifying the way we did is definitely heart-breaking to us, to the country. The onus is on us as players to bring back our football to a much-respected level across the region and have the fans back on our side.”
Meanwhile, the T&T camp is now complete, with Kevin Molino and Neveal Hackshaw joining the team camp on Monday. Andre Fortune, Jelani Peters, Triston Hodge, Ryan Telfer and Khaleem Hyland all arrived on Sunday night, while Norway-based goalkeeper Nicklas Frenderup was due in yesterday.
Monday’s planned training match against Miami Dutch Lions was called off on Sunday night for Covid-19 safety reasons, as the players of Dutch Lions did not undergo the necessary PCR Covid testing. Therefore, the T&T medical team advised against playing to avoid the risk of any members of the T&T team contracting the virus going into the Gold Cup qualifier against Montserrat.
All necessary Covid protocols continue to be followed by the T&T contingent with members undergoing two sets of PCR testing since the start of the residential training camp in Boca, all returning negative results.