New blood needed

West Indies women’s lead selector Ann Browne-John is searching for young talent to give fresh life to the senior team programme.
The Windies women were again outplayed by England in the second match of their T20 series yesterday, going down by 47 runs at the County Ground in Derby. It was the same margin of defeat Stafanie Taylor’s team suffered in the first game of the five-match rubber on Monday.
And speaking on the Mason and Guest cricket talk show in Barbados on Tuesday, Browne-John said the search was on for younger talent to groom.
“One of the areas we had looked very seriously at was our youth tournaments, our Under-19 tournaments because we have a number of players who have been playing for a while,” she said. “Little by little these players will start to get a little older, some of them have started to go out of the team and we have to find the next group of players coming up.
“So we had had a serious discussion about looking this year in our Under-19 tournament and see what talent we had there and what new talent we can bring to the fore. Unfortunately that did not happen because of Covid, so we were not able to have a senior tournament or the Under-19 tournament.”
Browne-John noted, however, that, “we hope that going forward we will be able to continue to unearth talent because like this team that has come, we have one new player into the team who is Kaysia Shulz, a left-arm orthodox bowler from Guyana, and then we have some young players who have come back in like Shabika Gajnabi who have come into the team who were not in the team during the (T20) World Cup; so that is what we hope to do.
“We are hoping that during this series...that we’ll be able to give as many people international experience and hopefully we start to get some players developing better as international players.”
The Windies’ over-reliance on Taylor, Deandra Dottin and Hayley Matthews to produce runs and even get wickets was reflected again in yesterday’s loss. And while Browne-John wanted to see more aggression from the top order, she expressed satisfaction with the group of players overall on the tour, especially their fitness.
“We were not sure what we were going to find when we came into this camp but...it was very pleasant for us to see that the majority of them, 95 per cent of them, came into the camp in a very fit manner...We were surprised at the amount of weight some of the girls had lost...And in speaking with the strength and conditioning coach, he seems quite satisfied with the fitness level of the girls,” he said.
And the lead selector also made a call for the number of coaches used for this series to be maintained in the future.
“It has been very, very productive,” she said. “This is something that I would like to see continue.”