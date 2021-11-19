Opening batsman Jeremy Solozano is focussed on turning a new chapter in his cricketing career as he gears up for a likely Test debut for the West Indies in the first Test against Sri Lanka, bowling off early tomorrow in Galle.
The match starts at 12.30 a.m. (T&T time) tomorrow and the West Indies will also want to turn the page in terms of their performances in Sri Lanka. Speaking to the media during a zoom call yesterday, Solozano said he feels comfortable in the West Indies set-up and that the mood in the camp is very good ahead of the first match.
He also said that he is not dwelling on his past stats in first-class cricket and instead is focused on starting a new stage in his career and repaying the faith of West Indies selectors.
The 26-year-old Solozano has played 40 first-class matches since his debut as a teenager eight years ago. The left-hander and former West Indies Under-19 player has tallied 1,686 runs at an average of 23.41 with two centuries and eight half-centuries.
Asked about his first-class figures, Solozano said: “I am not really dwelling on my first-class stats to be honest. This is a new chapter and a new stage in my career and I am looking forward to having a great career in Test cricket and once given the chance I would like to prove the selectors right by giving them good performances.”
Solozano’s application and concentration in the Cricket West Indies “Best vs Best’ match ahead of the Sri Lanka tour is what won over the selectors. He scored a patient 74 off 216 balls in the second “Best vs Best” match to get the nod ahead of previously used opening batters Kieran Powell and John Campbell.
Asked if he is feeling any pressure knowing both his predecessors got the axe after failing to live up to expectations, Solozano said: “Not really under pressure with the environment that I am in and the team around me. It is just to go out there and enjoy it and once you enjoy your game and enjoy training, everything will fall into place.”
“I am very confident and once given the opportunity, I will do my best and I will put my best foot forward for the West Indies and for the team and contribute the best I could,” he added. “Once given the opportunity, a good series for me is just trying to contribute to the team as much as possible which is doing whatever the team requires in the given situation.”
The Queen’s Park Cricket Club player is also confident that all his training and hard work will pay dividends and that he feels he is ready to step into the Test fold. “I think it (all work I have done throughout the year) will help me a lot. I never really stopped training and I have been doing a lot of batting and gym work to try and get my body as fit as possible. Once I got the call to go to Antigua, I was prepared and ready and I am just looking forward to making use of the opportunity.”
Solozano has also been getting advice and encouragement from the senior players in the camp which has been a plus. “I have been with Kraigg (Brathwaite) since the camp in Antigua and I am trying to feed off him as much as I could. He has been sharing knowledge so it is just to keep that bond and keep learning and growing,” he explained.
“I have been talking a lot with Jason Holder as well who has been sharing his experiences and he is always challenging me in the nets. Jermaine (Blackwood), Roston (Chase) and all the seniors guys make you feel welcome. Since coming here, the mood has been very good. I have been welcomed by all my teammates and it is like a family here. I have no complaints. I feel really comfortable and happy,” he concluded.
Solozano is expected to open the batting alongside captain Brathwaite.