New chief selector vows transparency

NEW chairman of the national cricket selectors Rajendra Mangalie, has vowed that each and every cricketer aspiring to represent Trinidad and Tobago, at the senior level will be given the opportunity to do so in a fair and transparent manner.
The former national cricketer was speaking after officially being named by the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) to head a panel that includes fellow past national players Mahadeo Bodoe and Richard Kelly Jr.
Mangalie, replaces former Test fast bowler Tony Gray as chairman of selectors. Gray had occupied that position for the past two years. Kelly Jr. replaces Keno Mason who was not retained after one season. The trio will be joined in the selection process by the coach of the team in consultation with the designated captain.
In a TTCB release yesterday, Mangalie said: “I am obviously pleased with being asked to serve in the capacity of chief cricket selector. I believe that not only will my experience as a national cricketer, will be brought to bear on my duty but I will be also relying on my connection with zonal and club cricket which comprise the foundation of the game.”
He said, that despite the setback of the Covid-19 pandemic, which cut off both the Regional Four-Day tournament in mid-March with two rounds to go, and local cricket competitions across the board, he is cautiously optimistic that the Red Force can go one better than their second place in the 2019-2020 four-day competition.
Mangalie is also chairman of the TTCB Sponsorship and Marketing Committee. He said that he hopes that no cricketer will feel left out or believe that they have not been given fair consideration when the selection panel gets down to work, and once selected on the national team can be assured that they will be given ample time to prove their true worth.
Mangalie said, consistency will be applied as a standard across the board and will hold the key to the Red Force playing to its fullest potential and claim the major championship in the upcoming regional season. He said he has confidence in his fellow selectors who share his commitment to seeing local cricket elevated to the top of the regional.