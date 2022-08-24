New era in women’s cricket

Times are changing for women’s cricket in the Caribbean, and Stafanie Taylor and Anisa Mohammed could not be more pleased.
Starting today, the two West Indies stalwarts and several of their teammates will join the Caribbean Premier League party through the women’s 6IXTY and T20 competitions.
“We see ourselves as the pioneers but it’s more for the younger ones coming through and making sure that they have a base and help develop West Indies cricket because we definitely need that,” former WI skipper Taylor said on Monday during a pre-tournament virtual media conference.
“When you look at our system,” she added, “we probably don’t have the best of systems but we definitely have some young players coming through.
“We had our regional Under-19 tournament and a West Indies Under-19 (team) that went to USA. “Watched a couple of those games and saw some young prospects and it looks good; so I can now say that it looks like we going into a direction that we really want to.”
Mohammed admitted that “quite a lot has changed from when I started to now.”
“When I started, we weren’t on contracts. Now we have contracts; we have more opportunities to play international cricket. We have more camps for women’s cricket and now we have the CPL and the 6IXTY, so that’s really exciting and as you can see, we’ve come a very long way over the last two decades.”
Mohammed is especially pleased to see the Women’s CPL come into being. “We’ve always asked for a Women’s CPL and to be able to play for TKR, my home country, Trini, I’m really excited and I’m really looking forward to this opportunity,” she said with a beaming smile.
And the Windies’ leading bowler in white-ball cricket is confident TKR led by recently-retired all-rounder Deandra Dottin will put in a good showing. “I think we have a pretty balanced team,” Mohammed said.
“Looking at our squad, we have power-hitters, we have good bowlers and we have a lot of players with a lot of experience under their belts, so we are really hoping that will be enough to help us get over the line in this tournament.”
TKR will have in their ranks not only regional players but also South African international Sune Luus and New Zealander Hayley Jensen. “I think they are really calm but good players,” Mohammed noted. “We are really hoping that they’ll be able to make big impacts on this tournament and hopefully help TKR.”
But apart from what success the pair could bring to the team, Mohammed said the impact of all the overseas players could be telling for the future of the game in the Caribbean.
“For some of our younger players who have not played on the West Indies team, to be able to share the same dressing room as these international players, it’s a big deal for them and I’m really hoping they can learn something from these players and that they will be able to improve on their game and some day make it onto the West Indies team and be able to represent at the international level.”
Mohammed and her teammates first go into action today in the Women’s 6IXTY in St Kitts. It will be the first time the format will be played in the Caribbean and Mohammed anticipated that it will test the thinking ability of players as much as it will their physical skills.
“I think it’s going to be a really interesting one,” she said. “Some of the new rules, where it’s only five (six) wickets; so yes, you going to see power-hitting but you also have to see where the batters could think through the game and try to think through the ten overs…and you also going to have to see the bowlers thinking as well…
“Also getting the fans involved with that no-ball free hit, you don’t know when it’s coming, you don’t know who is going to bowl that free hit, so I think we have quite a number of interesting rules in this tournament and we really looking forward to that.”
